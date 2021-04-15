MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team was down by as many as 16 points Wednesday, but stormed back for the win against Everett.
DeMarcus Hall-Scriven had 25 points and seven rebounds, Lezuan Harris had 12 rebounds, eight rebounds and three blocks and the Cardinals downed Everett 78-73 to remain undefeated.
Anthony Iglesia hit three 3-pointers and scored all of his 15 points in the second half, and Josiah Miller took two key charges for the Cardinals (5-0).
"These kids are just so resilient ... but we need to quit digging ourselves these deficits early in the second half of games," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said.
Jake Howe led Everett with 19 points.
SOFTBALL
Edmonds 10-13, Skagit Valley 6-0
EDMONDS — Edmonds swept the doubleheader from the Cardinals, who got two doubles from centerfielder Natalie Zender in the first game. Shortstop Delaney Kaysner was 2-for-4 in that game, and Reece Dykstra had two RBI.
Maddy Holmes, Blakely Doerge and Angie Chin also added RBI for the Cardinals (1-3) in the opener.
