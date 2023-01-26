svh-202301xx-sports-BBB-ANA-vs-LYN-1.jpg
Buy Now

Anacortes' Davis Fogle dribbles to the basket on Wednesday during a Northwest Conference game against Lynden in Anacortes. Lynden won, 78-73.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald's Prep Sports Stats

ANACORTES — There was plenty at stake Wednesday night when the Anacortes boys' basketball team squared off against Lynden.

In a matchup of two of the state's top teams as well as the cream of the Northwest Conference, the No. 2-ranked Lions just got past the No. 4-ranked Seahawks, 78-73.


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.