Anacortes' Davis Fogle dribbles to the basket on Wednesday during a Northwest Conference game against Lynden in Anacortes. Lynden won, 78-73.
Newsroom
ANACORTES — There was plenty at stake Wednesday night when the Anacortes boys' basketball team squared off against Lynden.
In a matchup of two of the state's top teams as well as the cream of the Northwest Conference, the No. 2-ranked Lions just got past the No. 4-ranked Seahawks, 78-73.
"Lost a tough one at home," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. "Second half was not a good half for us giving up 51 points."
Davis Fogle kept the Seahawks in the game as he poured in 39 points. He was 10-for-14 from the field. Teammate Jacob Hayes finished with 13 points.
"Offensively, we watched one guy do everything," Senff said. "We have to have trust in each other and have confidence that we can do it to beat a team like Lynden."
Anacortes struggled coming out of halftime, scoring just seven points in the third quarter. The Seahawks regained their stride in the fourth quarter tallying 23 points.
The Seahawks are 10-1 in conference and 14-2 overall while the Lions remain at the top at 11-0 in conference and 15-1 overall.
Girls' Basketball
Lynden Lions 61,
Anacortes Seahawks 29
LYNDEN — The Lions held the Seahawks to nine points in the second half as they cruised to the Northwest Conference victory.
Sixth-ranked Lynden led 32-19 at the half.
Camryn Kerr scored nine points to lead Anacortes, which dropped to 7-4 in conference and 8-7 overall.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.