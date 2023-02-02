Newsroom
ANACORTES — The No. 4-ranked Anacortes boys' basketball team pushed its record to 12-1 in the Northwest Conference and 16-2 overall with the 67-46 win over Nooksack Valley on Wednesday night.
"Defense was good in the first and fourth quarters," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. "We are still trying to become better defensively. We need to only worry about what’s in our backyard."
Davis Fogle finished the game with 21 points to lead Anacortes while Sam Hough scored 17, Brady Beaner 12 and Jacob Hayes 10.
"Brady was good on both ends (of the court)," Senff said.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 94,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 38
EVERSON — The Bulldogs found the bottom of the basket early and often as they shellacked the Mountaineers in the Northwest Conference game.
Mount Vernon scored 52 points in the first half, 28 in the first quarter and 24 in the second.
"We got off to a great start and carried it throughout the game," said Mount Vernon coach Brett Farrar. "We shared the ball at a high rate and moved it with great pace and court vision."
The Bulldogs continued the scoring onslaught in the third quarter as they poured in 30 points.
Quinn Swanson went for 31 points for the Bulldogs with five 3's while DeVari Davis chipped in 13 points, Matthew Cole 12, Xavier Neyens 11 and Notah Edwards 10.
The Bulldogs are 10-4 in conference and 14-5 overall.
Girls' Basketball
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 61,
Anacortes Seahawks 23
EVERSON — The Pioneers backed up their ranking as the No. 2-ranked 1A squad in the state handled the Seahawks.
Anacortes trailed 17-5 at the end of the first quarter and 35-11 at halftime of the Northwest Conference game.
Three Seahawks managed to score four points apiece for Anacortes (8-5 conference, 9-8 overall).
La Conner Braves 60,
Meridian Trojans 41
BELLINGHAM — The Braves improved to 15-4 with the nonleague win.
"The game was a lot closer than the final score indicated," said La Conner coach Joe Harper. "Meridian was a tough matchup defensively for the Braves."
La Conner led 26-23 at halftime, increased its advantage to 45-34 in the third quarter and held the home team to four points in the fourth quarter.
The Braves' Ellie Marble led all scorers with 23 points while Josie Harper finished with 13.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.