ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School boys' soccer team fell behind early Wednesday, rallied, then saw Oak Harbor score late for a 2-2 finish.
Anacortes' Lucas Hawkins scored early in the second half to tie the game at 1, then Aiden Pinson scored with 20 minutes left to put the Seahawks ahead.
The Wildcats, however, managed to escape with the tie.
"Our energy was good tonight and we put in a good team performance," Anacortes coach Darren Bell said. "Noah Hunter had a terrific game in midfield for us."
Anacortes is 3-4-2.
La Conner Braves 2,
Coupeville Wolves 1
LA CONNER — The Braves came from behind for the victory.
The Wolves opened the scoring in the 65th minute to take a 1-0 lead, then La Conner's Mason Wilson scored off a cross from Cameron Burks to knot the score at 1.
Later in the second half, a Burks shot was deflected into the goal by teammate Isa Rojas-Gonzales.
"We have been focusing on our attack the last week and it showed today with selfless passing between our strikers," La Conner coach Galen McKnight said.
The Braves are 2-4-1.
Squalicum Storm 3,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
BURLINGTON — The Tigers managed to score in the second half but it wasn't enough.
"Both teams showed a lot of heart, passion and grit," Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay said. "The game highlighted a stark contrast in soccer styles."
Nando Velazquez scored the lone goal for the Tigers, who had another goal called back on what MacKay described as a "very difficult to determine off sides call."
"Despite the adversity, the boys left everything on the field and we ended the season true to our principles and goals," MacKay said. "I’m proud of the boys for the way they pushed through this crazy year."
The Tigers finish the season 4-4-2.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 4,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Two goals by Max Porter weren't enough for the Cubs.
Porter scored his first goal in the 37th minute.
In the 42nd minute, Sedro-Woolley's Josiah Vellegas sent the ball toward the goal. After a deflection, Porter got a foot on it and sent it past the Golden Eagles' goalkeeper for the Cubs' final tally.
"We unfortunately struggled to possess and pressure the ball tonight," Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma. "Max Porter had two great hustle goals. Noah Castillo Lopez and Jay Manzo had some great saves out of the back."
Sedro-Woolley is 1-9-1.
Girls' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 11,
La Conner Braves 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes had no trouble with the Braves.
Kylee Russell finished with three goals while Emily Russell, Sophia Schmaus and Hannah Van Hofwegen each scored two, and Kayla Van Hofwegen and Caitlin VanderKooy one each.
Goalies VanderKooy and Bella Gingerich combined to keep the sheet clean for the Hurricanes, who improve to 5-0.
Hurricanes coach Mike Russell wasn't pleased with his squad's first-half performance. However, his team's execution in the second half was much improved.
"In the second half we were able to open things up from our flanks to really stretch their backline," Mike Russell said. "I was pleased with how we responded and finished the game out."
Girls' Tennis
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 2
BURLINGTON — The Tigers notched the victory against the Wildcats.
Hillary Ruiz and Carli Garcia won in singles, while the Tigers swept doubles.
Ruiz dropped her first set 4-6 before winning the next two 6-0, 6-2.
"It was a fun day to get the seniors to finish out on a high note while getting the younger girls to build towards next year," Burlington-Edison coach Joel Wasson said.
Volleyball
Orcas Island Vikings 3,
Concrete Lions 2
CONCRETE — The Vikings had just enough to get past the Lions.
Concrete is 1-7.
