ANACORTES — The Anacortes boys' soccer team had a rough start in its Northwest Conference game against Squalicum on Wednesday.
But the Seahawks’ finish was impressive as they mounted a furious rally to earn a 2-2 tie.
"The team put forth a tremendous effort coming back from a two-goal deficit (at halftime) to tie," said Anacortes coach Brian Nelson. "They were able to claw their way back into the game with gritty determination and a tireless work ethic."
Anacortes got on the board when Hayden Baumgaertner took a pass from Wesley Hunter and deposited it into the net. Hunter tied the game after taking a pass from Noah Hunter.
The Seahawks improved to 1-1-2 in conference and 2-1-2 overall.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 8,
Meridian Trojans 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs led 5-0 at halftime as the home team cruised to victory and improved to 3-1 in the Northwest Conference and overall.
Rey Ramirez scored a pair of goals while Angel Casillas, Jonny Mancillas, Aaron Diaz, Manuel Rosales, Jovany Lopez and Christopher Soto each scored once.
Casillas also had three assists.
"Rosales was a solid connection in the middle of the field," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "His services during the duration of the game provided stability to the midfield and allowed the game to flow. Brandon Caro also had a great first-half performance."
The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 22-0 in their three victories.
Blaine Borderites 1,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
BLAINE — The Cubs had their chances against the Borderites, but couldn't find the back of the net in the Northwest Conference match.
Blaine scored the game winner late in the contest.
Sedro-Woolley fell to 0-3 in conference and 0-3-1 overall.
Baseball
Juanita Rebels 16,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 8
KIRKLAND — The Bulldogs couldn't keep up with the Rebels, who amassed 13 hits in the nonconference game.
Xavier Neyens led Mount Vernon from the plate as he went 3-for-3 with a double.
Gabe Aguillar got the start on the mound for the Bulldogs (2-3). In two innings of work, he allowed four hits and five runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.