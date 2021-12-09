ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School boys' wrestling team picked up wins Wednesday against Burlington-Edison and Oak Harbor.
The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 44-32 and the Wildcats 46-28.
"I was very proud of how the boys wrestled tonight. We came ready to battle against two very tough teams," Anacortes coach Michael Lomsdalen said.
The Seahawks were the beneficiaries of several solid efforts against both opponents.
"We picked up a big win at 160 pounds with Rylin Lang defeating Gus Menne of Burlington 18-9," Lomsdalen said. "It was a close match going into the third, and I loved how Rylin kept attacking and pulling away.
"And Adrian Castro after a long absence off the mat picked up two important pins."
Also winning two matches for the Seahawks were Eljiah Ekert, Gavin Lang, Rylin Lang, James Fredrichs, Kaden Jacobson and Garrett Bickley.
Girls' Basketball
Concrete Lions 53,
Rainier Christian Mustangs 17
RENTON — The Lions picked up a win against the Mustangs.
"All of the girls gave positive minutes, and it was good to see them continue to build confidence as they bounced back from the La Conner game the night before," said Concrete coach Kevik Rensink.
Ashley Parker had a career-high 21 points for Concrete, 17 of which came in the second half. She also had 13 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals.
Hayley Daniels finished with 15 points for the Lions (1-1) while Payton Dickinson tallied 12 points to go along with 15 rebounds, three assists and seven steals.
Boys' Basketball
Rainier Christian Mustangs 56,
Concrete Lions 31
RENTON — Rainier Christian dropped Concrete to 0-2.
Trevor Howard led the Lions with 10 points.
Boys' Swimming
Oak Harbor Wildcats 84,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 75
OAK HARBOR — A shorthanded Mount Vernon team managed to keep it close against the Wildcats.
"We were missing a third of our team but our swimmers put up great times and came out in first place in the majority of events," Mount Vernon coach Joseph Shelly said. "We just got outnumbered and all the small points added up."
Andres Rivas, Conor Gustafson and Joey Mentel each won a pair of individual events for the Bulldogs.
Rivas was first in the 200-meter individual medley in 2 minutes, 45.43 seconds and first in the 400 freestyle (5:11.53).
Gustafson bested the field in the 200 freestyle (2:27.86) and the 100 butterfly (1:14.0), while Mentel won the 50 freestyle (31.14) and the 100 freestyle (1:07.86).
Rivas, Gustafson, Joey Mentel, and Sammy Mentel won the 400 freestyle relay (4:45.42).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.