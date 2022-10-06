MOUNT VERNON — Anacortes High School senior Jessica Frydenlund placed first Wednesday afternoon in a four-team Northwest Conference cross country meet at Hillcrest Park.
Frydenlund, the defending Class 2A state champion, finished the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 14.31 seconds. She was 1 minute, 49 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
Anacortes took the team title, placing ahead of Mount Vernon, Burlington-Edison and Oak Harbor.
Seahawks Carolyn Chambers, Casey Limmrick, Dylan Willingham and Abby Goodwin placed third through sixth, respectively.
Burlington-Edison was led by Jocelyn Serrano (seventh) and Mount Vernon by Ava Rifenbury (ninth).
In the boys' meet, Anacortes' Frank Peterson placed third to lead his team to a first-place finish. He finished in 18:31.07.
Teammates Jon Von Hagel and Dylan Rowell were sixth and seventh, respectively.
Burlington-Edison was led by Yahir Marban (fourth) and Mount Vernon by Nick Hoyer (16th).
Sedro-Woolley at Blaine
BLAINE — The Sedro-Woolley cross country teams ran away from the competition on Wednesday in a Northwest Conference meet at Pipeline Fields.
On the girls' side, the Cubs finished first with 17 points while Mount Baker tallied 41. Blaine did not field a full team.
Makendra McCarty paced a Sedro-Woolley team that took the top four spots. McCarty won in 19 minutes, 47 seconds followed by Abby Vlahovich (22:14), Fairah Lee (22:37) and Sophia Martin (23:54).
The Cubs were just as dominant in the boys' meet as they were first with 19 points, followed by Mount Baker (45) and Blaine (75).
Sedro-Woolley's Todd Montgomery crossed the finish line first in 16:50. Talon Upson was third (17:41), Koen Schweizer fourth (18:06), Isaac Johnson fifth (18:13) and Alex Moore sixth (18:41).
Boys' Tennis
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 5,
Lakewood Cougars 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs swept the singles portion of the Northwest Conference match.
Mount Vernon's Kian Dehghan won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 while Sapian Abrahamsen won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2. Bode Nelson was victorious at the No. 3 spot 6-3, 6-1 while at No. 4, George Tebb completed the Bulldogs sweep 6-4, 6-4.
The victory in doubles came from Milo Gasser and Darian Whiton, 6-2, 6-0.
Bellingham Bayhawks 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Singles player Gibson Griffin scrapped for Sedro-Woolley's only win in the Northwest Conference match.
Griffin rallied after losing the first set 7-6(7-3) to win the next two 6-4, 6-2.
"I really enjoyed watching Gibson wear down his opponent," said Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew. "The kid returned everything, but Gibson prevailed."
Squalicum Storm 4,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3
BURLINGTON — The Tigers kept the Northwest Conference match close, but the Storm held on for the victory.
"I knew going into this match that it was going to be extremely close for both teams," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace. "There ended up being four epic three-set matches with some great tennis on both sides of the net."
In singles, Luke Granger won at the No. 3 spot, 6-2, 1-6, 6-2. At No. 4 singles, Michael Hoagland recovered from a 6-4 loss in the opening set to win the next two 6-0, 6-2.
"Michael ... was really consistent and kept the pressure on his opponent by mixing in a variety of shots,” Wallace said.
In doubles, Reese Gardner and Brandon Mair won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3.
Volleyball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers swept the Bulldogs in the Northwest Conference match 25-14, 25-11, 25-13.
Mia Whitlock had 19 kills for the Tigers followed by Clara Bowser's 11.
Brooke Tyler had five aces and 12 digs while Adria Ray had 31 assists and Mia Ray finished with 10 digs.
Burlington-Edison remains perfect in conference at 9-0 and is 10-1 overall.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
LYNDEN — The Lyncs prevailed 27-25, 17-25, 25-17, 25-15 in the Northwest Conference match.
"It was a tough loss as we played very well and competed hard most of the night," said Sedro-Woolley coach Shawna Tesarik. "We missed some key serves but overall, we passed much better than we have been and played great defensively."
Emery DeJong led the Cubs with 14 kills while Sami Stark finished with eight and Abby Gardner had six.
Sedro-Woolley is 3-5 in conference and overall.
Girls' Soccer
Anacortes Seahawks 1,
Meridian Trojans 0
ANACORTES — One goal was enough for the Seahawks as they improved to 4-1-4 with the nonconference win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.