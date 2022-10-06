svh-202210xx-sports-XC-at-Hillcrest-2.jpg
Anacortes cross country runners compete in a Northwest Conference meet Wednesday at Hillcrest Park in Mount Vernon.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — Anacortes High School senior Jessica Frydenlund placed first Wednesday afternoon in a four-team Northwest Conference cross country meet at Hillcrest Park.

Frydenlund, the defending Class 2A state champion, finished the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 14.31 seconds. She was 1 minute, 49 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

