MOUNT VERNON — The Anacortes girls' basketball team put up a fight Wednesday night against Sehome in a Northwest 2A District Tournament loser-out game.
The No. 3-seeded Mariners (17-5) managed to just get by the fourth-seeded Seahawks, 51-49.
Anacortes (12-10) held a slim 23-20 lead at the half and it was even slimmer at the end of the third quarter, 37-36.
The Mariners outscored the Seahawks 15-12 in the final frame to secure the victory.
Reese Morgenthaler led the Seahawks in scoring with 12 points while Rosie Hudson tallied 10 points.
La Conner Braves 59,
Coupeville Wolves 35
COUPEVILLE — The top-seeded Braves claimed the Bi-District 2B Tournament title with the victory.
La Conner's Josie Harper led all scorers with 21 points while Ellie Marble returned to the court and finished with 14 points. Maeve McCormick added a season-high 11.
With the victory, the Braves (18-4) advance into regional play of the state tournament.
Boys' Basketball
Mountlake Terrace Hawks 72,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 60
EVERETT — Top-seeded Mountlake Terrace defeated the No. 5-seeded Bulldogs in the quarterfinal game of the Northwest 3A District Tournament.
Mount Vernon (17-6) will next take to the court at 3 p.m. Friday against Marysville-Getchell at Everett Community College in a winner-to-state game. The loser is still alive for a regional berth.
Quinn Swanson scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs, who managed just six points in the first quarter. Notah Edward and Michael Johnson finished with 11 points apiece and Davari Davis chipped in 10.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
