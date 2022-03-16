ANACORTES — The Anacortes Seahawks hosted Sedro-Woolley and Oak Harbor in a Northwest Conference track meet Wednesday afternoon.
The Seahawk girls defeated Sedro-Woolley 91-54 and Oak Harbor 82-67. The Cubs fell to Oak Harbor 100-45.
On the boys' side, Sedro-Woolley defeated Anacortes 112-31 and edged Oak Harbor 75-70.
Sedro-Woolley's Heather Vanderbeek won a trio of events: 100 hurdles (15.78 seconds), shot put (32 feet, 10 1/2 inches) and triple jump (33-3).
The Cubs' Cassandra Schulberg crossed the finish line first in the 300 hurdles (53.42) while Grace Burt won the discus (96-4).
Anacortes' Kamryn Kerr won the 100 (12.86), Caitlin Brar the 800 (2:27.61), Carolyn Chambers the 1,600 (5:30.59), Jessica Frydenlund the 3,200 (10:59.95), Brooklyn Brichta the javelin (88-2 1/2) and Fai Puengpoh the high jump (4-4).
Jayden Lee won two events for the Cub boys: the long jump (18-9 1/2) and triple jump (40-1) and Mason Requa the 200 (23.12).
Seahawk winners included Parker Mong in the 3,200 (10.18.30), Fionn Cocheba in the 100 hurdles (20.01), Ethan Doctor in the 300 hurdles (44.41) and Baylor Virata in javelin (131-8) and Moses Pittis won the 100 (11.22).
Burlington-Edison, Ferndale at Lakewood
LAKEWOOD — The Tigers won both sides of the Northwest Conference meet.
The Burlington-Edison girls tallied 125 points. Ferndale and Lakewood scored 29 points each.
On the boys' side, the Tigers scored 73.5 points to defeat Lakewood (62.5) and Ferndale (45).
Sydney Reisner and Amey Rainaud each won two events. Reisner won the 200 (27.63) and 400 (1:00.26) while Rainaud won the 800 (2:37.62) and long jump (15-2 3/4).
Calvin Absten won the 100 (11.08) and 400 (57.27) for the Tiger boys while Zach Watson finished first in the 200 (23.97) and long jump (19-11 1/2).
Northwest 1B/2B League at La Conner
LA CONNER — The La Conner boys and Mount Vernon Christian girls won their respective meets.
La Conner outdistanced Coupeville 137.5-109.5 in the boys’ meet while Mount Vernon Christian finished fourth with 93 points.
Mount Vernon Christian's Devin Van Zanten won the 1,600 (4:57.65) and 3,200 (10:55.12) while Tiger Brunk won the high jump (5-8) and triple jump (37-7).
La Conner's Tommy Murdock won the 300 hurdles (46.27).
The Hurricane girls tallied 163.5 points, besting Coupeville with 132.5. La Conner and Grace Academy tied for third with 98 points apiece.
Mount Vernon Christian's Caitlin VanderKooy won the 100 (14.07) and 200 (28.63).
La Conner's Hannah Cook won the 100 hurdles (19.43), Ellie Marble was victorious in the 300 hurdles (52.64) and high jump (4-8), and Emma Keller won the javelin (76-2).
Baseball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 8,
Everett Seagulls 5
EVERETT — The Bulldogs rallied to take the lead in the sixth inning and evened their record at 1-1 with the nonconference victory.
Quinn Swanson got the start for Mount Vernon and allowed four runs on four hits over 4 1/3 innings while striking out four.
The Bulldogs outhit the Seagulls 10-7 with Swanson and Xavier Neyens each finishing with a pair of hits. Neyens hit a home run in the sixth inning.
Maryville-Getchell Chargers 4,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
MARYSVILLE — The Cubs were shut out in their season opener.
Softball
Anacortes Seahawks 19,
Orcas Island Vikings 0
Four innings
ANACORTES — The Seahawks dominated the nonconference game to even their record at 1-1.
Riley Pirkle and Abby Ries combined for a one-hitter while striking out nine.
Pirkle and Kayleigh Sill each had three hits while Aaliyah Hargrove went 2-for-2.
Stanwood Spartans 5,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3
STANWOOD — The Spartans edged the Bulldogs in the nonconference game.
"We are a young team and we made young mistakes," said Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr.
Olivia Collins struck out 12 for the Bulldogs (0-2). Leslie Escamilla went 1-for-3 with a home run and Dakota Brown was 2-for-2.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 10,
Squalicum Storm 5
Eight innings
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs won their first game of the season with the nonconference decision.
Sedro-Woolley's Kiah Trammell hit a solo homer in the seventh inning to tie the game.
Alyssa Mercer earned the complete-game win, allowing five runs on five hits and striking out 12.
Mabel Gahan finished 3-for-4, Kiah Trammell and Mercer each went 2-for-5 and Trammell had two RBI.
Cedarcrest Redwolves 27,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 9
Five innings
BURLINGTON — Burlington-Edison (1-1) had more errors (14) than hits (9) in the game.
Girls' Tennis
Anacortes Seahawks 7,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks began their season with a sweep of the Golden Eagles.
Anacortes coach Elaina Myers said she liked what she saw from returning players Emilie Cross, Kaya Fountain, Aleena Aipperspach, Ava Hightower, Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn.
The coach added varsity newcomers Mikiah Dunham, Emily Toledo, Elle Carlson and Abby Cross also contributed to the victory.
Bellingham Bayhawks 6,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
BURLINGTON — The Tigers’ top doubles team of Haleigh Peterson and Kiersten Waldrop won Burlington-Edison's only match 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
After falling behind 5-2 in the third set, the pair rallied to take the lead 6-5 only to see Bellingham tie the set 6-6, sending the match to a tie-breaker.
"It was a great first match for both teams," said Burlington-Edison coach Joel Wasson. "So much to grow from for the rest of the season."
