ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School girls' swim team was dominant Wednesday, beating Ferndale 139-35.
Fiona Watkins and Annaly Ellis each won a pair of individual events for the Seahawks.
Watkins won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.68 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1 minute, 10.65 seconds, while Ellis won the 200 freestyle (2:07.98) and 500 freestyle (5:46.11).
In the 200 individual medley, Anacortes' Silvia Ellis won in 2:48.30, while Sabine Hambleton won the 100 freestyle (58.83), M.J. Anderson the 100 backstroke (1:18.35) and Ella Martinez the 100 breaststroke (1:40.33).
The Seahawks swept the relays, winning the 200 medley (2:45.17), 200 freestyle (1:15.19) and 400 freestyle (3:59.42).
Mount Vernon Bulldogs vs. Burlington-Edison Tigers
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon's Ella Blair won two individual events.
She took the 100 freestyle (1:00.13) and the 100 breaststroke (1:17.35). Blair also swam on the winning 200 medley relay team.
Mount Vernon won five of eight individual events and all three relays.
Boys' Tennis
Northwest 2A District Tournament
BELLINGHAM — Anacortes had a pair of runner-up finishes on the final day of the tournament.
Matthew Rutz placed second in singles, while Bridger Wakely and Sawyer Nichols were second in doubles.
Rutz won his final match against Archbishop Murphy's Cole Balen 6-0, 6-2, while Wakely and Nichols finished with a 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 win over Thomas Mathews and Christian Grabau of Bellingham.
As a team, Anacortes placed third in the tournament.
Girls' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 4,
Coupeville Wolves 0
COUPEVILLE — The Wolves were no match for the Hurricanes.
While both squads battled blustery conditions, it was Mount Vernon Christian that made the most of its scoring opportunities.
Lily Long put the Hurricanes up 1-0 at halftime. In the second half, Caitlin Vanderkooy had one goal and Abby Russell two.
"Our first two goals of the game were about the best quality chances we created from our ability to string some passes together," said Hurricanes coach Mike Russell. "Both came off a good passing combination and a good final slotted pass for a good finish."
The coach was also impressed with Sophia Schmaus who played center back for the Hurricanes, a position she had not played in two years.
Mount Vernon Christian is 10-1-1.
Volleyball
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks swept the Cubs, improving to 9-3 while Sedro-Woolley falls to 5-5.
Cross Country
Northwest Conference Championships
BELLINGHAM — Anacortes' Jessica Frydenlund won the girls' race in 18 minutes, 4.10 seconds on the 5,000-meter course, leading the Seahawks to the team title with a total of 34 points.
Burlington-Edison finished fourth at 142 points and Mount Vernon was 11th (245). Sedro-Woolley did not field a complete team.
Behind Frydenlund was a pack of teammates that included Carolyn Chambers (sixth, 19:36.40), Casey Lemrick (seventh, 19:36.50), Caitlin Brar (eighth, 19:41.40), Abigail Goodwin (ninth, 19:51.40) and Ally Cutter (10th, 19:52.40).
Mount Vernon's Taylor Hoyer was the Bulldogs' top girls' finisher (14th, 20:17.10), while Sedro-Woolley was led by Makendra McCarty (15th, 20:30.90) and Burlington-Edison by Sage Mailhiot (21st, 20:54.10).
The Anacortes boys' team finished third with a team score of 105, while Sedro-Woolley was eighth (241), Mount Vernon ninth (243) and Burlington-Edison 13th (375).
Anacortes' Parker Mong placed ninth (17:00.10), Sedro-Woolley's Todd Montgomery (10th, 17:03.50), Mount Vernon's Sean Cowan (27th, 17:30.60) and Burlington-Edison's Yahir Marban (34th, 17:41.30).
