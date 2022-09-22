ANACORTES — The Anacortes girls' soccer team trailed at the half of its Northwest Conference opener against Oak Harbor on Wednesday.
The Seahawks stormed back from a 2-0 deficit and managed a 2-2 tie against the Wildcats.
"We re-adjusted mentally at half and came out strong putting two goals in the back of their net by 60 minutes in," said Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson. "... Hard fought game on both sides."
Camryn Kerr put the Seahawks on the board off an assist from Emma Foley. Reese Morgenthaler tied the game when she converted a pass from Jordan Zaharris for the goal.
Claire Schnabel was forced out of the game when the Seahawks keeper collided with a hard-charging Wildcat.
"With Erin Kennedy, our central mid in the goal, our team continued to press hard," Hanson said. "Camryn Kerr put the game-winning goal in the back of the net but it was called back due to offsides."
The coach highlighted the play of Kennedy in the field as well as in goal.
"Also great play by Emma Foley as a striker and midfielder," she said.
Anacortes is 2-1-2 overall.
Sehome Mariners 1,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs lost to the Mariners to fall to 2-2-1 this season.
Boys' Tennis
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4,
Lynden Lions 3
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs edged the Lions in the Northwest Conference match despite having to shuffle some players.
At No. 1 singles, Mount Vernon's Kian Dehghan won 6-4, 6-2 while Bode Nelson was victorious 7-6(7-5), 6-1 at No. 4.
"Kian played a strong match, taking control early and moving the ball around the court," said Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray. "It took Bode a couple of games to adjust to singles play, but he steadily took control of the match, moving the ball around the court with precision."
In doubles, Noah Stoner and Lukas Eikenbary-Barber won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 while Donovan Hill and George Tebb notched the 6-0, 6-4 win at No. 2.
"Noah and Lukas found their focus, kept their energy high and kept control of the court from the start," Gray said. "George and Donovan kept an edge over their opponents with strong cross-courts and deep lobs."
Burlington-Edison Tigers 4,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — While the Cubs and Tigers split in singles, Burlington-Edison notched the victory with a pair of wins in doubles.
In singles, Burlington-Edison's Spencer Betz defeated Owen Vellegas 6-1, 6-1 at the top spot while at No. 4, fellow Tiger Michael Hoagland defeated Dylan Vance 6-2, 6-2.
At No. 2, the Cubs’ Gibson Griffin beat Charlie Elliott 7-6(7-3), 2-6, 3-6 while Connor Griffin got by Brandon Mair 6-4, 6-3.
"Spencer earned a great win at the No. 1 spot against a tough opponent with his consistency and strategic play," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace. "He really put together a complete match by mixing up different shots to keep his opponent guessing ..."
In doubles, after Koe Greenough and Otto Tesarik of Sedro-Woolley defeated Charlie King and Ian Powers 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1, it was all Tigers.
Payson Atkinson and Spencer Atkinson were victorious 6-2, 6-2 over Jordan Janicki and Billy Neeld at No. 2 while Reese Gardner and Kounosuke Wilcox defeated Logan Wise and Kevin Macagba 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3.
"Payson and Spencer played the best match they have played all season," Wallace said. "They mixed in a level of aggressiveness that we have been working on in practice and really kept their opponent on their toes."
Anacortes Seahawks 6,
Squalicum Storm 1
ANACORTES — The Storm were no match for the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference match.
At No. 1 singles, Matthew Rutz won 7-5, 6-2 while Colton Hong won at No. 2, 6-1, 6-3. Andrew Van Egdom got the 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 3.
In doubles, Sam Davis and Fletcher Olson won 6-3(4-6), 6-3 at No. 1, Tyler Baumann and Marley Baker won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2, and Alex Tull and Bryan Brar won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3.
Volleyball
Ferndale Golden Eagles 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs struggled to find their game, falling 25-22, 25-12, 25-18 and dropping to 2-2 in the Northwest Conference and overall.
"We had a difficult time putting the ball away and winning long rallies," said Sedro-Woolley coach Shawna Tesarik. "We did a lot of great work defensively, but Ferndale was very scrappy and played well against our offense with blocking and covering."
Lakewood Cougars 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
LAKEWOOD — The Cougars swept the Bulldogs 30-28, 25-16, 25-12 in the Northwest Conference match.
"We started out strong, poised and consistent," said Mount Vernon coach Saylor Anderson. "It was the best volleyball I’ve seen my girls play this season and it makes me excited for what’s to come."
Ella Burton and Abby Thompson had four kills apiece for the Bulldogs while Lauryn Boon's consistent serving led to three aces. Allyson Hill finished with three aces and five blocks while Sophia Estrada Gomez had 13 digs.
Mount Vernon is 0-5 in conference and 0-6 overall.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
OAK HARBOR — The Seahawks dropped to 2-3 in the Northwest Conference and 2-4 overall.
Cross Country
Burlington-Edison, Sedro-Woolley at Nooksack Valley
EVERSON — The Tigers claimed victories on both sides of the meet.
On the girls' side, Burlington-Edison finished with 27 points while Sedro-Woolley tallied 32.
The Tiger boys won with 29 points, followed by Sedro-Woolley (30) and Nooksack Valley (83).
Sedro-Woolley's Makendra McCarty finished first in the girls’ meet with a time of 20 minutes, 26 seconds. Teammate Abby Vlahovich was third (22:27) and Fairah Lee placed fifth (23:34).
The Tigers’ Taryn Booth finished second (22:06) and Jocelyn Serrano was fourth (22:59). They were followed by Anyka Vanderpol (sixth, 23:58.), Johnna Waddell (seventh, 24:00) and Alexia Englund (eighth, 24:27).
In the boys’ race, Burlington-Edison's Yahir Marban crossed the finish line first (17:38), followed by Caleb Hawkins (18:02) and Landon Stallings (18:09) as the Tigers took the top three spots.
Sedro-Woolley took the next five spots. Alex Moore was fourth (18:19), Talon Upson fifth (18:29), Isaac Johnson sixth (18:36), Samuel Hanson seventh (18:47) and Koen Schweizer eighth (18:55).
Mount Vernon at Bellingham
BELLINGHAM — Bellingham won the boys’ meet, 15-50, and the girls’ meet, 26-31, at Lake Padden.
Ava Rifenbury paced the Bulldogs with her second-place time of 17:23 while teammate Kiera Ruble was third in 17:34.
Mount Vernon's Nicholas Hoyer finished sixth in 14:20.
