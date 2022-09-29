svh-202209xx-sports-Bt-ANA-vs-Lynden-1.jpg
Anacortes' Fletcher Olson hits the ball between his legs during a doubles match against Lynden on Wednesday in Anacortes. Olson and Sam Davis, the Seahawks’ No. 1 doubles team, won 6-1, 6-2

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

ANACORTES — The Anacortes boys' tennis team made short work of Lynden on Wednesday as they swept the Lions 7-0 in the Northwest Conference match.

"We played another solid match," said Anacortes coach Brad Moore. "Our boys are so focused right now. We’re looking forward to every challenge."

