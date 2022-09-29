ANACORTES — The Anacortes boys' tennis team made short work of Lynden on Wednesday as they swept the Lions 7-0 in the Northwest Conference match.
"We played another solid match," said Anacortes coach Brad Moore. "Our boys are so focused right now. We’re looking forward to every challenge."
At No. 1 singles, Matthew Rutz won 6-1, 6-1, and Sawyer Nichols won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2. Colton Hong was victorious 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 while Andrew Van Egdom won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4.
In doubles, Sam Davis and Fletcher Olson won 6-1, 6-2 at the top spot. Tyler Baumann and Marley Baker won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. Alex Tull and Bryan Brar were victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 5,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 2
FERNDALE — The Bulldogs claimed victory in every singles match in their Northwest Conference win.
At No. 1 singles, Kian Dehghan won 6-2, 6-2. No. 2 Milo Gasser battled back after losing the first set 7-6 to win the next two 6-1, 6-2. Darian Whiton won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 and Sapien Abrahamson was victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
The only Bulldogs doubles win came at No. 3 where Alex Veals and Lukas Eikenbary-Barber won 6-0, 6-2.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 5,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
OAK HARBOR — Sedro-Woolley claimed victory at No. 1 and No. 2 singles in the Northwest Conference match.
At the top spot, Owen Vellegas won 6-1, 6-0 while Gibson Griffin got the win at No. 2 by the scores of 7-5, 6-4.
"It was so good seeing Owen get such an emphatic win at No. 1 singles," said Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew.
Sehome Mariners 7,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 0
BELLINGHAM — The Mariners swept the Tigers in the Northwest Conference match.
Volleyball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 0
DEMING — The Tigers topped the Mountaineers in the Northwest Conference match, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13.
Lexie Mason had 10 kills for Burlington-Edison while Mia Whitlock finished with 11 kills to go along with 20 digs. Adria Ray tallied 32 assists and 16 digs.
The Tigers are 7-0 in conference and 8-1 overall.
Meridian Trojans 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
BELLINGHAM — The Bulldogs were game in the second set, but didn't have enough to get by the Trojans in the Northwest Conference match.
Meridian won 25-12, 25-21, 25-12.
"The second set we truly connected as a team, minimized errors, and were playing freely and confident," said Mount Vernon coach Saylor Anderson. "Those great moments make me excited for what’s to come for our team."
Ella Burton finished with seven kills and Emma Johnson had five kills and three blocks.
"Eliza Lindsey was fierce on defense and a great team leader with 26 digs," Anderson said. "She was definitely the spark we needed."
Mount Vernon is 0-7 in conference and 0-8 overall.
Swimming
Anacortes Seahawks 120
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 46
MOUNT VERNON — The Seahawks swam a near perfect meet as they cruised to the Northwest Conference victory.
Lindsay Brown and Annaly Ellis both won a pair of events for Anacortes.
Brown touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 6.58 seconds as well as the 100 freestyle in 58.84 seconds.
Ellis won the 50 freestyle (27.58) and 100 butterfly (1:07.86).
