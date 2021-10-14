ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School volleyball team came away Wednesday night with a victory over Nooksack Valley.
Game scores were 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23.
Skyler Whisler led Anacortes with 21 kills and 15 digs, Kendyl Flynn had 11 kills, Ariana Bickley five aces and 28 digs, Reese Illston five kills and 14 digs, and Kenna Flynn 37 assists.
The Seahawks are 8-2.
La Conner Braves 3,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 0
LA CONNER — The Braves swept the Lyncs 25-17, 25-20, 25-9.
La Conner's Ellie Marble with 15 kills, 15 digs and two aces, while Emma Keller had 28 assists.
Rachel Cram had 12 digs, Sarah Cook four kills, seven digs and was 25-for-26 serving, Morgan Huizenga went 17-for-17 serving and had 14 digs, while Makayla Herrera had 11 kills and five blocks.
"It was a solid night for us we went 93% from the serving line and had a solid serve receive," La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said. "Makaya was solid on for us in the middle. Ellie was strong on the outside and was able to finish for us. I am very pleased with how we were able to build upon our last weekend."
Boys' Tennis
Burlington-Edison Tigers 4,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3
MOUNT VERNON — The Tigers swept doubles on the way to the win.
"The plan for the match was to focus on the little things to help us prepare for the district tournament that begins this weekend," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace said. "The doubles teams really played great today and really had to earn their wins."
The duo of Brennan MacKay and Ashton Kaopua beat Mount Vernon's Trent Borgognoni and Jaeger Nelson 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
At No. 2 doubles, Spencer Betz and Luke Granger defeated Wisdom Abrahamson and Bode Nelson 6-1, 6-3, while Payson Atkinson and Caleb Cox rallied to beat Sapian Abrahamson and Kian Dehgan 2-6, 6-1, 6-0.
In singles, Mount Vernon's Cody Shackleton defeated Donovan Hendrickson 6-4, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot, Milo Gasser beat Ian Powers 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 and Jasper Youngquist won 6-0, 6-4 over Brandon Mair.
"The Bulldogs put their heart into this match, but after three hours of tennis, we had to cede to Burlington-Edison," Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray said. "... It is really fun to see such close matches. It brings out the best in our athletes."
The lone singles win for Burlington-Edison came at the top spot where Cobe Betz defeated Kevin Frazier 6-3, 6-4.
"Cobe played an incredible match against a great player in Frazier," Wallace said. "There were some epic points won on both sides of the net. It was a great battle between two seniors playing their final regular season match of their career."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.