BURLINGTON — After a rough previous outing, the Burlington-Edison soccer team returned to its winning ways on Wednesday.
Burlington-Edison shut out Blaine 3-0, improving to 5-4-1 in Northwest Conference play and 5-5-1 overall.
"Our number one goal as a team was to move forward and play a complete game," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay, "by controlling what we can control and being aggressive all over the field. The boys accomplished their goal."
The Tigers, who lost 8-1 to Lynden on Monday, scored all three goals against Blaine in the first half, the first off the foot of Anthony Andrade after he took a pass from Jordan Gomez.
Andrade scored his second goal off a header. Nando Velazquez secured the assist.
Gomez tallied Burlington-Edison's final strike, ripping the nylon in the goal's upper left corner from about 25 yards.
"During the second half, the boys created several scoring chances, despite adjustments made by Blaine’s team," MacKay said.
Blaine held the Tigers scoreless after halftime by playing a high line in the back.
"... Despite not getting another goal in the second half, the boys kept their level of intensity up, defended well, and worked hard to finish the game strong," the coach said.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4,
Lynden Lions 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs got a pair of goals from Aaron Diaz and one apiece from Christopher Soto and Jonathan Mancillas in the Northwest Conference game.
Up 1-0 at halftime on Soto’s first goal, Mount Vernon made adjustments offensively and it paid off immediately as Soto found the back of the net in the first 30 seconds.
"From that point forward, we were in the driver's seat with a constant wave of attacks," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra.
On defense, Ibarra highlighted the play of Gaby Santa Cruz, Carlos Rolsales and Alexis Hernandez.
"We also had standout performances on the attacking side by Diaz, Casillas, Mancillas, Soto, and Brandon Caro," the coach said.
The Bulldogs improved to 9-1 in conference and 10-1 overall.
Meridian Trojans 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
BELLINGHAM — Two spectacular first-half goals by Max Hynds, both headers, provided the highlight for the Cubs in their Northwest Conference loss.
Hynds skied over four Meridian defenders and outdueled the keeper in the air before putting the ball into the net for his first goal.
Hynds’ second goal came off Max Porter’s perfect free kick from about 35 yards. The ball skipped off Hynds' head as the forward flicked it directly behind him and into the upper corner of the goal.
The game was tied 2-2 at halftime before Meridian scored four goals.
The Cubs fell to 2-8 in conference and 2-8-1 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 2,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks improved to 3-4-3 in the Northwest Conference and 4-4-3 overall.
Noah Hunter scored Anacortes' first goal off an assist from Wesley Hunter. Aidan Pinson got the insurance strike with the assist from Hunter.
Baseball
Anacortes Seahawks 11,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 6
FERNDALE — The Seahawks returned home with the win, improving to 7-4 in the Northwest Conference and 10-6 overall.
Jacob Hayes notched his fifth win on the mound and also hit his third home run of the season along with a double.
Jake Schuh had three RBI for the Seahawks, Toby Esqueda had two hits and two RBI, and Staely Moore added a two-run single.
Meridian Trojans 10,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs dropped to 4-6 in Northwest Conference play and 4-8 overall.
Blaine Borderites 2,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
BLAINE — The Borderites secured the victory by the slimmest of margins, dropping the Tigers to 7-4 in Northwest Conference play and 10-5 overall.
Softball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 13,
Sehome Mariners 3
BELLINGHAM — Mount Vernon pitcher Olivia Collins held the Mariners in check as the Bulldogs claimed the Northwest Conference victory.
Collins scattered six hits and had eight strikeouts while helping herself out at the plate by going 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI.
"Our bats got back on the right track tonight," said Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr.
The Bulldogs tallied 15 hits in the game. Leslie Escamilla went 4-for-5 with a home run, triple and two RBI.
Sydney Snyder was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI, Dakota Brown finished 2-for-4 with three RBI, and Chelsea Maganas had two RBI in her first varsity start.
The Bulldogs improved to 7-2 in conference and 9-5 overall.
Track and Field
Sedro-Woolley, Bellingham at Nooksack Valley
EVERSON — Both Sedro-Woolley teams were victorious at the Northwest Conference meet.
The boys' team tallied 230 points to outpace Bellingham's 180 and Nooksack Valley's 106.
It was a bit tighter on the girls' side as the Cubs topped the Bayhawks 237.50-224. The Pioneers finished with 136.5.
Sedro-Woolley's Todd Montgomery won a pair of individual events: the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 44.14 seconds, and the pole vault with a clearance of 11 feet, 6 inches.
Heather Vanderweek collected wins in the 100 hurdles in 16.0 and 300 hurdles in 52.70.
In the field, Grace Burt won the shot put with a heave of 28-8 as well as the discus (97-9).
Burlington-Edison, Coupeville at Oak Harbor
OAK HARBOR — The Tigers finished second on both sides of the meet.
The Oak Harbor boys posted a score of 87.50, followed by Burlington-Edison with 66.5 and Coupeville with 7.
On the girls’ side, Oak Harbor edged Burlington-Edison, 68.5-57. The Wolves finished with 27.50.
Sydney Reisner was a two-event winner for the Tigers in the 200 (26.9) and 400 (59.9).
Girls' Tennis
Lynden Lions 6,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
ANACORTES — The Seahawks fell to the Lions in the Northwest Conference match.
