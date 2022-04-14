BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison track and field team hosted the first Skagit Showdown on a brisk Wednesday afternoon.
On the boys' side, Sedro-Woolley won the meet with 104.5 points, followed by Burlington-Edison (79.5), Mount Vernon Christian (60) and La Conner with (30).
Burlington-Edison topped the girls’ field with 113 points, followed by Sedro-Woolley (87), La Conner (34) and Mount Vernon Christian (29).
Sedro-Woolley's Heather Vanderbeek won a trio of events: the 100 meters (13.41 seconds), 100 hurdles (16.14) and high jump (5-feet).
Jordyn Smith of Burlington-Edison won the javelin (107-0) and long jump (14-10).
On the boys’ side, Calvin Absten won a pair of events for the Tigers: the 100 (10.89) and 200 (22.86).
La Conner's Joshua Denton won the shot put (39-5 1/4) and discus (111-2).
Baseball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 12,
Sehome Mariners 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs tallied 11 hits en route to the Northwest Conference victory.
Nolan Rogers, Alex Rolfson, Xavier Neyens, Moises Lucatero and Brady Dundin each had multiple hits.
Winning pitcher Taylor Saben surrendered two runs on two hits.
The Bulldogs are 8-0 in conference and 10-3 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 14,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 4
ANACORTES — Jacob Hayes was a force for the Seahawks from the plate as well as the mound.
Hayes went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and five RBI. He also threw 4 2/3 innings, striking out nine to secure his fourth win.
Jonathan Evans, Staely Moore and Jake Schuh each had three hits for the Seahawks, while Andrew Van Egdom added two.
Anacortes improved to 6-2 in conference and 9-2 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 11,
Ferndale Golden Eagle 9
FERNDALE — The Tigers spotted the Golden Eagles a 4-2 lead, then scored six runs in the fourth inning and never relinquished the lead en route to the Northwest Conference triumph.
“We were not perfect today but we beat a good team in a big game and did a lot of things well,” Burlington-Edison coach John Thurmond said.
Freshman shortstop Cody Roetcisoender and Levi Koopmans each went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Tim Duvall was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, Jace Taxdahl drove in three runs, and Jakson Granger scored twice.
Koopmans came on in relief of starter Will Corcoran and pitched 3 1/3 innings. He allowed three hits and two runs, struck out three and walked one.
"Looking at our pitchers’ numbers ... it certainly wasn't their best day statistically but beyond the numbers I am very pleased with the way they pitched and competed,” Thurmond said. “Ferndale is a very good offensive team.”
The Tigers are 6-2 in conference and 9-3 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 11,
Lakewood Cougars 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs improved to 4-3 in the Northwest Conference and 4-5 overall.
Girls' Golf
Sedro-Woolley, Burlington-Edison at Gamble Sands Tournament
BREWSTER — The Cubs and Tigers made their presence felt at Gamble Sands Golf Course.
Sedro-Woolley tied for second place in the 2A/1A Division with a team score of 419 and was fifth overall. Burlington-Edison finished fourth in the 2A/1A Division with a score of 430.
Lakewood finished atop the team 2A/1A standings with a score of 380.
The tournament field featured 15 schools from the 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A classifications.
Erin Pierce paced Sedro-Woolley with her round of 92, which placed her ninth overall.
"It was a fabulous performance by the Cubs," said Sedro-Woolley coach Doug Pierce.
Piper Raupp led the Tigers into the clubhouse with her score of 100.
Girls' Tennis
Sehome Mariners 5,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2
BURLINGTON — The Tigers fell to the Mariners in the Northwest Conference match.
Burlington-Edison is 2-1 in conference and 4-3 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.