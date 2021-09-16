MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School boys' tennis team downed Sedro-Woolley on Wednesday in a matchup with plenty of fierce battles.
The Bulldogs beat the Cubs 6-1 behind a sweep of singles, with wins by Kevin Frazier (6-4, 6-1), Milo Gasser (4-6, 6-1, 6-2), Cody Shackleton (6-0, 6-0) and Jasper Youngquist (6-1, 6-1).
In doubles, the Bulldogs team of Trent Borgognoni and Jaeger Nelson won 3-6, 7-6, and Makhi Brester and Wisdom Abrahamson were victorious 7-6, 2-6, 6-3.
The Sedro-Woolley doubles team of Gibson and Connor Griffin won 6-3, 7-6.
Bulldogs coach Ellen Gray said, "I was really proud of the Bulldogs tennis today. The doubles matches especially demonstrated that they could adjust their game strategy to secure the win against Sedro-Woolley. It was smart tennis today. All the boys played well."
Burlington-Edison Tigers 6,
Lynden Lions 1
LYNDEN — All three doubles teams won as the Tigers got the win.
Burlington-Edison got victories from the teams of Brennan MacKay and Ashton Kaopua (5-7, 6-3, 6-3), Caleb Cox and Spencer Betz (6-2, 6-1), and Charlie King and Talmage Palmer (6-2, 7-5).
In singles, Cobe Betz won 6-0, 6-1, Donovan Hendrickson won 6-2, 6-2 and Ian Powers won 6-3, 6-4.
"It took us a little bit of time to find our groove, but we were able to put together a very nice team win today," Tigers coach Ryan Wallace said.
Wallace said MacKay and Kaopua played especially tough, as did Betz, who the coach said is playing some of his best tennis as conference play approaches.
Cross Country
Sedro-Woolley, Anacortes at Oak Harbor
OAK HARBOR — The Seahawks glided to victory in both the boys' and girls' 5,000-meter races.
The Seahawks had six of the top seven finishers in the girls' race: winner Jessica Frydenlund (18 minutes, 52 seconds), third-place finisher Casey Lemrick (20:29), fourth-place finisher Carolyn Chambers (20:31) and fifth-place finisher Abigail Goodwin (21:18).
Sedro-Woolley's Makendra McCarty was the Cubs' top finisher with a seventh-place finish (21:37).
The Seahawks won with 19 team points. Oak Harbor (51) was second and Sedro-Woolley (65) third.
Parker Mong's second-place finish (17:33) led three Seahawks in the top five of the boys' race, ahead of fourth-place finisher Ethan Miller (17:48) and fifth-place finisher John-Fritz VonHagel (17:50.4).
Sedro-Woolley runner Todd Montgomery finished seventh in 17:50.6).
The Seahawks won with 28 team points to get past Oak Harbor (35) and Sedro-Woolley (74).
Burlington-Edison at Squalicum
FERNDALE — The Tigers girls' team surpassed the Storm with two performers in the top five and seven in the top 10.
Sage Mailhiot was the highest finishing Tiger with a second-place finish (21:27.3). Freshman runner Chesah Holmes finished fourth overall (22:09.01) as the Tigers earned 24 team points to the Storm's 37.
Squalicum came out on top with 16 team points in the boys' race ahead of Burlington-Edison's 54.
Yahir Marban was the top performer for the Tigers with a fifth-place finish in 18:12.07.
Volleyball
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 0
DEMING —Skyler Whisler had eight kills, Kendyl Flynn served six aces and provided four kills, and Kenna Flynn notched 17 assists as the Seahawks improved to 2-1 with the 25-4, 25-11, 25-14 victory.
Brittany Goss and Ari Bickley each had nine digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.