BURLINGTON — This year's Tiger-Hawk Challenge was a scrappy game as the Burlington-Edison and Anacortes boys’ basketball teams clashed on Wednesday.
When the final horn sounded, the Tigers emerged victorious, 42-39, improving to 3-1 in the Northwest Conference and 4-3 overall.
"It was a grind-it-out game with not much offense," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. "We did not run our offense in the fourth, which led to multiple turnovers for us."
The Seahawks led 18-17 at halftime and 34-27 at the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter, however, was all Tigers as they turned up the defense and held the Seahawks (3-2, 4-2) to five points.
Bennett Howe led Burlington-Edison in scoring with 16 points while Connor Anderson and Zach Watson clamped down defensively on the Seahawks.
"Watson and Anderson turned up the defense in the fourth quarter and we didn’t respond well," Senff said. "They are very tough-minded players and play the game the right way. We’re slowly getting there as a team but this one hurts."
John-Fritz Von Hagel, the only Seahawk to score in the fourth quarter, led the team with 16 points, 12 of which came from behind the 3-point arc. Jacob Hayes chipped in 12 points.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 54,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 46
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes stayed perfect in the Northwest 1B/2B League at 3-0 and are 5-1 overall.
"We started slow and then our defense held Friday Harbor to six second-quarter points," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell. "Ben Rozema and Julian Pedrosa kept the surging Wolverines at bay scoring 20 of our 31 second-half points. They were hot at the right time for us."
Pedroza scored 14 points while Rozema tallied 12.
Lummi Blackhawks 65,
Concrete Lions 12
BELLINGHAM — The nonconference loss dropped the Lions to 1-5. Trevor Howard scored six points for Concrete.
Girls' Basketball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 67,
Anacortes Seahawks 33
BURLINGTON — The Tiger-Hawk Challenge went to the home team as Burlington-Edison got the Northwest Conference victory.
The Tigers are 4-0 in conference and 6-0 overall. The Seahawks are 1-3, 2-5.
Burlington-Edison jumped out to an 18-6 lead following the first quarter and led 41-16 at the half.
The Tigers' Amey Rainaud finished the game with 15 points, Hannah Sayer tallied 12, and Claire Bishop scored nine points and pulled down nine rebounds.
Camryn Kerr scored 10 points and was the lone Seahawk to reach double digits.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 57,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 12
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes shellacked the Wolverines in the Northwest 1B/2B League game.
Coach Jeff Droog said Mount Vernon Christian’s 15-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 19-0 third quarter "tells the story."
Caitlin VanderKooy led the Hurricanes (2-1 league, 4-1 overall) with 18 points.
Lummi Blackhawks 60,
Concrete Lions 28
BELLINGHAM — The Lions fell to 0-3 in the Northwest 1B/2B League and 1-4 overall.
Hayley Daniels led Concrete in scoring with 14 points and also had a pair of steals. Payton Dickinson scored eight points and pulled down eight rebounds while Ashley Parker grabbed nine rebounds and had four steals.
