BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison softball team blanked Meridian 12-0 in a four-inning Northwest Conference game on Wednesday.
After scoring three runs in the first and one in the second, the Tigers ran away in the third as they plated eight runs.
Stella Kowalski went 3-for-4 with a run scored and Courtney Locke was 2-for-3 with a run scored and four RBI for Burlington-Edison.
Alexia Saldivar was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Peyton Locke was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI and Katelyn Billings went 2-for-3 with two RBI.
Burlington-Edison belted 14 hits in the game.
Billings struck out seven in three innings for the Tigers, who are 13-2 in conference and 15-5 overall.
Track and Field
Burlington-Edison, Anacortes
at Sub-District 2A Meet
DUVALL — Anacortes and Burlington-Edison combined for a handful of wins on day one of the meet.
On the boys' side, Anacortes' Brock Beaner won the 100 in 10.99 seconds while teammate Parker Mong crossed the finish line first in the 1,600 with a time of 4:23.48.
For the Tigers, Ezekial Stansberry won the pole vault with an effort of 13 feet.
For the girls, Jessica Frydenlund of Anacortes stopped the watch first in the 1,600 (5:16.92) while the Seahawks' 800 relay team of Camryn Kerr, Ashley Millegan, Gracie Schwabe and Breann Morgenthaler crossed the finish line first in 1:50.14.
Morgan White finished first in the 400 (1:02.65) for Burlington-Edison.
The meet concludes Friday.
Sedro-Woolley at Sub-District 2A Meet
BELLINGHAM — Sedro-Woolley's Chance Supler won the boys' javelin with a throw of 162 feet while the girls' 800 relay team of Kiersten Hendrickson, Raven Storie, Lyla Self and Tasia Pinney won in 1:46.17 at Civic Stadium.
The meet concludes Friday.
Golf
District 1B-2B Tournament
BLAINE — Mount Vernon Christian senior Billy DeJong finished first and sophomore Jaxon Perry placed fourth to lead the Hurricane boys to the district title at Loomis Trail Golf Course.
Livi Burton's second-place finish led the Hurricane girls.
In all, seven Mount Vernon Christian golfers qualified for the Tri-District Tournament on May 17.
