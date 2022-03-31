BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison track and field teams clashed with Sehome on Wednesday afternoon at Kirkby Field.
While the Tigers girls’ team won 95-51, the boys came up short 91-52.
On the girls’ side, Sydney Reisner won the 400 meters for Burlington-Edison with a time of 1 minute, 0.43 seconds. Sage Mailhiot crossed the finish line first in the 3,200 in 12:44.76. In the 300 hurdles, Morgan White finished first in 51.57.
The Tigers swept the 400 and 800 relays.
In field events, Sophia MacKenzie won the discus with a throw of 100 feet, 6 inches, Jordyn Smith the discus (104-8 1/2), Amey Rainaud the high jump (4-6), Evelyn Bradbury the pole vault (7-6), Morgan White the long jump (15-10) and Jasmine Steward the triple jump (30-7 1/2).
Individual boy winners were Ezekiel Stansberry in the javelin (98-9), Bennett Howe in the high jump (6-0), Talmage Palmer in the pole vault (12-0) and Zach Watson in the long jump (19-3).
Burlington-Edison won the 400 relay in 45.25 seconds.
Lakewood, Lynden Christian at Sedro-Woolley
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs won both sides of the meet.
The boys' team tallied 67.5 points, edging Lakewood's 63.5 and Lynden Christian’s 49.
On the girls' side, Sedro-Woolley won with 76 points followed by Lynden Christian (58) and Lakewood (47).
Carson Virata won the 400 for the Cub boys with a time of 53.82 seconds and ran the final leg of the winning 1,600 relay team (3:43.35) with Caleb Hall, Baylor Virata and Ethan Doctor.
Michael Brumley won the shot put (41-2), Jacob Acton the discus (120-8) and Chris Watkins the triple jump (36-8 1/2).
Heather Vanderbeek led the Sedro-Woolley girls with wins in the 100 hurdles (15.67), 300 hurdles (50.84) and high jump (5-3 1/2).
Other winners were Raven Storie in the 100 (13.44), Fairah Lee in the 200 (27.89), Abby Vlahovich in the 800 (2:40.30), Grace Burt in the discus (105-1) and Georgia Collins in the triple jump (30-8 1/2).
Oak Harbor at Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs fell in both Northwest Conference meets, 74-71 (girls) and 90-42 (boys).
Mount Vernon’s Taylor Hoyer won a pair of distance events on the girls’ side: the 800 (2:33.64) and 1,600 (5:36.85).
Nora Chennault crossed the finish line first in the 200 (28.50) and Alivia Thomas won the 300 hurdles (53.96).
Field event winners were Grace Crain in the javelin (99-10), Emily Ney in the high jump (4-8), Zoie Youngren in the pole vault (7-0), Chloe Mishler in the long jump (15-2) and Finnly Defrancisco in the triple jump (30-9 1/2).
Luke Wright won a pair of events for the Mount Vernon boys: the long jump (19-4) and triple jump (38-4).
Iker Martinez-Lucero won the pole vault (9-0) and Adam Wagenbach the javelin (119-7).
Softball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 7,
Blaine Borderites 5
BLAINE — The Cubs' Abby Virata was a force from the plate in the Northwest Conference game.
Virata went 2-for-2 with a double, a solo home run, two runs and two RBI. Braelyn Johnson was 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored a run.
Sedro-Woolley starter Cruz Trevithick earned her second win of the season. She allowed five runs and struck out three in 4 2/3 innings.
Alyssa Mercer picked up her first save, yielding one hit.
