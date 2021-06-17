BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison Tigers pulled their wrestling mats outside to grapple in double-dual action featuring Mount Vernon, Nooksack Valley and Ferndale on Wednesday night.
The Tigers emerged with a 48-21 victory over Ferndale. Team scores were not kept for the other matches.
"It was a beautiful night for outdoor wrestling," said Burlington-Edison coach Kip Jones. "The Tigers honored seniors Xander Nielsen and Landon Yepez."
Against Ferndale, Chris Lopez got the win at 113 pounds while Nielsen was victorious by pin at 138. At 152, Gus Menne won by pin as did Talon Willlard at 160.
Against Nooksack Valley, Lopez secured his second victory of the night by way of fall while Nielsen also won. At 145, Burlington-Edison’s Trapper Jacobson won by fall as did Alastair Yeates at 220.
"The boys fought hard and adapted well to this short season," Jones said. "We are looking forward to competing in the state tournament on Saturday as well as working over the summer to continue to improve."
Bellingham Red Raiders 42,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 40
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs fell short against the Red Raiders.
"We had full 14-man lineups on both teams," said Sedro-Woolley coach Brady Mast. "It is nice to see wrestling is going in the right direction in the Northwest and we are looking forward to the future of the sport."
Mast highlighted the final high school matches for seniors Kai Greenough, Carter Berrey and Wyatt Covert.
"I couldn't be more proud of those kids," Mast said.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 6,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 1
FERNDALE — The Bulldogs swept the home team in singles. Kevin Frazier won 6-1, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot and Cody Shackleton was victorious 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2.
At No. 3, Oscar Gasser won 6-1, 6-1 while team captain Charlie Couch — playing singles for the first time — notched a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 4.
In doubles, all three matches went three sets. The Mount Vernon duo of Jaeger Nelson and Trent Borgognoni won 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(7-4).
"It was a really challenging match and both teams struggled to keep their focus and control of the net," said Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray. "Trent and Jaeger did a fantastic job re-balancing their mental game in the third set and won by focusing on one point at a time."
At No. 2 singles, Milo Gasser and Jasper Youngquist played together for the first time and battled for a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 victory.
The Bulldogs finished the season 8-3.
