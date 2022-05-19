SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The opening day of the Northwest 2A District Softball Tournament was a mixed bag for local teams at Janicki Fields.
Top-seeded Sedro-Woolley (17-3), No. 5 in the WIAA RPI rankings, won its opening game 16-0 over Sehome before falling to Cedarcrest in a slugfest, 15-12.
Sedro-Woolley will play Burlington-Edison at 4 p.m. Saturday in a loser-out game.
The Cubs needed only three innings to put away Sehome.
Grayson Mast was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored while Sami Stark was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.
Kiah Trammel finished 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored, and Mabel Gahan went 2-for-3 with a home run, double, three RBI and a pair of runs scored.
Alyssa Mercer was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Braelyn Johnson was 3-for-3 with a three-run home run and two runs scored.
Against Cedarcrest, Mast belted a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to keep the Cubs within striking distance.
Stark was 2-for-4 with a home run with two runs scored while Trammel was 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored.
Gahan was 2-for-4 with a home run, Lola Wylie went 2-for-4 with a double, Johnson was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Abby Virata was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Burlington-Edison (8-13) also split its games, falling 11-2 to Lynden before rallying to beat Squalicum 4-3 in eight innings.
The Tigers’ Lexi Saldiver hit a home run while Sami Hundahl and Tate Atchley each had doubles against Lynden.
The Tigers trailed Squalicum 3-0 at the top of the sixth inning, closed the gap to 3-2 and tied the game in the seventh to set up the eighth-inning win.
Courtney Locke was 2-for-3 for Burlington-Edison with a double while Saldiver went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI.
Anacortes also remains in the district mix. The Seahawks lost 5-4 to Cedarcrest before eliminating Sehome 13-3.
The Seahawks will face Lakewood at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Girls' Golf
Northwest 2A District Tournament
SNOHOMISH — Tickets to the Class 2A State Tournament were punched in the final round of the district tournament at Snohomish Golf Course.
Cedarcrest and Lakewood finished 1-2 in the team standings. Burlington-Edison and Sedro-Woolley tied with Sehome for third.
The top 12 individuals qualified for the state tournament at Tumwater's Capital City Golf Club next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Erin Pierce of Sedro-Woolley and her sister Cora Pierce will be making the trip south as well Burlington-Edison's Piper Raupp.
Erin Pierce finished sixth (96-96) while Cora Pierce (106-102) finished in a tie for eighth along with Raupp (102-106).
Track and Field
Northwest 2A District Championships
LAKEWOOD — The first day of districts saw finals in several field events as well as a relay and distance race.
The top three placers in the meet, which continues Friday, advance to the state meet May 26-28 at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.
Burlington-Edison swept the girls’ javelin. Jordyn Smith won the event with a distance of 115 feet, 10 inches. Mia Whitlock was second (106-1) and Clara Bowser third (99-7).
Jessica Frydenlund of Anacortes won the 1,600 meters with a time of 5 minutes, 9.68 seconds. Teammate Caitlin Brar will join her at state after she finished third (5:14.64).
The Burlington-Edison 800 relay team of Emma Smith, Hannah Sayer, Vivien Verrue and Sydney Reisner qualified for state by placing second (1:48.10).
Heather Vanderbeek of Sedro-Woolley was first in the high jump (5-0) and second in the triple jump (34-9 1/2).
The Cubs' 800 relay team of Tasia Pinney, Fairah Lee, Kiersten Hendrickson and Raven Storie also qualified for state by placing third in 1:49.79.
Grace Burt of Sedro-Woolley finished third in the shot put (31-10 1/4).
On the boys' side, Sedro-Woolley's Chance Supler won the javelin event with a distance of 160-6.
Northwest 3A District Championships
SHORELINE — Mount Vernon qualified two athletes for state on the first day of the district meet.
Finnly Defrancisco finished second in the girls’ long jump (16-6) to advance. Taylor Hoyer finished third in the 1,600 (5:15.42).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.