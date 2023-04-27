svh-202304xx-sports-Track-Skagit-Championships-1.jpg
Burlington-Edison's Bennett Howe competes in the high jump on Wednesday at the 115th edition of the Skagit County Track and Field Championships in Burlington. He won the event with a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

BURLINGTON — The 115th edition of the Skagit County Track and Field Championships began Wednesday at Burlington-Edison's Kirkby Field.

Day one featured half of the field event finals as well as the 1,600 finals, where Anacortes' Jessica Frydenlund shattered her own meet record. She won in 4 minutes, 58.02 seconds, besting her previous record of 5:04.10 set a year ago. 


