Burlington-Edison's Bennett Howe competes in the high jump on Wednesday at the 115th edition of the Skagit County Track and Field Championships in Burlington. He won the event with a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches.
BURLINGTON — The 115th edition of the Skagit County Track and Field Championships began Wednesday at Burlington-Edison's Kirkby Field.
Day one featured half of the field event finals as well as the 1,600 finals, where Anacortes' Jessica Frydenlund shattered her own meet record. She won in 4 minutes, 58.02 seconds, besting her previous record of 5:04.10 set a year ago.
Fellow Seahawk Amy Hanson won the triple jump at 34 feet, 11 1/2 inches.
Mount Vernon's Annika Mason won the shot put (32-9 1/2) and teammate Allie Heino finished first in the javelin (97-0).
On the boys' side, Nicholas Hoyer brought home the victory for the Bulldogs in the 1,600 as he stopped the watch in 4:31.05.
In the discus, Sedro-Woolley's Aiden Johnson won with a throw of 136-10 1/2.
Bennett Howe of Burlington-Edison finished first in the high jump (6-2) while fellow Tiger Trapper Jacobson won the long jump (20-11).
The meet continues Thursday with only the pole vault, and wraps up Friday.
Softball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 7,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 0
BURLINGTON — Lexi Saldivar was a force for the Tigers in the Northwest Conference game. She tossed a three-hitter and went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored.
The Tigers pulled away in their final two at-bats as they scored three runs in the fifth and sixth innings to blow open a 1-0 game.
The RPI-ranked No. 9 Tigers improved to 7-1 in conference and 9-4 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 11,
Cedar Park Christian Eagles 1
Six innings
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — BriEllen Kononen went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI for the Cubs in the nonconference game. She also was hit by a pitch and reached base in all five of her at-bats.
Braelyn Johnson was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Lola Wylie went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored, and Sami Stark was 1-for-2 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI.
From inside the circle, Alyssa Mercer tallied her third win of the season. The right-hander scattered five hits and one run over six innings with seven strikeouts.
Ranked No. 5 in RPI, the Cubs are 12-3.
Blaine Borderites 6,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs were shut out in the Northwest Conference game by the undefeated and No. 2 RPI-ranked 1A Borderites.
Mount Vernon is 5-5 and 5-9.
Lynden Lions 15,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks dropped to 1-9 in the Northwest Conference and 3-10 overall.
