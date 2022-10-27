Newsroom
MANSON — In a clash of volleyball titans, the La Conner Braves took to the road to play Manson on Wednesday night.
The Trojans — No. 2 among Class 2B schools in the latest WIAA RPI rankings — defeated the No. 4-ranked Braves 3-0 in what could be a preview for a late-round matchup in the upcoming state tournament.
The Trojans won 25-22, 25-16, 26-24 as La Conner goes to 12-2 overall.
"It was a tough loss on the road," said La Conner coach Suzanne Marble. "Manson came out firing and ready to play until the final match point."
Ellie Marble finished the match with 14 kills, 15 digs and two aces for the Braves while Abby Udlock had 22 assists, Morgan Huizenga five kills and Makayla Herrera four kills and four blocks.
"We couldn't get in a rhythm and were out of system a good majority of the match," Marble said. "Manson had great serve/receive and defense, two areas that we struggled with."
Lynden Lions 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks fought the Lions in every game of the Northwest Conference counter, falling 25-23, 25-23, 25-21.
Anacortes is 5-10 in conference play and 5-12 overall.
Kendyl Flynn had eight kills and 13 assists for the Seahawks while Pearl McFadyen had nine assists, Regan Hunt seven kills and Tatum Swapp four kills.
Girls' Soccer
Sedro-Woolley JV 5,
La Conner 1
LA CONNER — The Braves fell to the Cubs to drop to 0-13.
La Conner's goal was scored by Bailey Smith.
Boys' Tennis
Northwest 3A District Tournament
SNOHOMISH — Mount Vernon singles player Milo Gasser survived the first day of the tournament.
Gasser, who last week won his three-team sub-regional tournament, is vying for a trip to the Class 3A State Tournament.
He split his two matches Wednesday.
After a first-round loss, he won a three-hour match 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (8-6), 6-1.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.