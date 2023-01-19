LA CONNER — The La Conner girls' basketball team was too much for Coupeville to handle, blasting the Wolves 72-16 in Wednesday night's Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Ellie Marble led the way for La Conner with 30 points followed by Josie Harper with 19, Makayla Herrera with 15 and Shaniquah Casey with eight.
The Braves are 2-0 in league and 10-3 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 47,
Lynden Lions 45
BURLINGTON — The Tigers edged the Lions in the Northwest Conference game.
Claire Bishop tallied 14 points for Burlington-Edison while Analise Slotemaker finished with 12. Chesah Holmes led the team in rebounds with 10 to go along with six points.
The Tigers are 7-2 in conference and 10-4 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 67,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 26
FRIDAY HARBOR — Staunch defense and accuracy from behind the 3-point line allowed the Hurricanes to claim victory.
"Forcing 36 turnovers in the game and going 6-for-7 from behind the arc in the third quarter allowed us to open up a large lead," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog.
The Hurricanes led the Northwest 2B/1B League game 25-13 at the half, then blew the game open by outscoring the home team 30-7 in the third quarter.
Allie Heino led the Hurricanes with 13 points while Rayahna Oostra finished with 12.
Mount Vernon Christian improved to 3-0 in league and 15-2 overall.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 63,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 41
MOUNT VERNON — The Golden Eagles soared past the Bulldogs in the Northwest Conference game.
"They are a really strong shooting team," said Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting.
Ferndale made 10 3's in the game.
Malia Garcia scored 21 points to lead the Bulldogs, who are 2-7 in conference and 3-11 overall.
Boys' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 57,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 45
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Hurricanes returned from San Juan Island with the Northwest 2B/1B League victory.
"Friday Harbor changed up some things from the last time we played them and threw off our game plan a bit," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell. "Our guys calmed down and hit shots in the second half to turn a three-point halftime deficit into a 12-point win."
Colby Faber finished with 17 points to lead the Hurricanes while Ben Rozema scored 12.
"Colby's third 3-pointer of the half with 1:56 remaining in the game felt like it sealed the game," Russell said.
Mount Vernon Christian remained atop the league standings at 3-0 and is 12-5 overall.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 86,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 51
FERNDALE — Mount Vernon's Quinn Swanson finished the Northwest Conference game with 33 points as the Bulldogs cruised.
Swanson scored 16 points in the first quarter and drained six 3's in the game.
DeVari Davis scored 19 points as the Bulldogs improved to 6-3 in conference and 10-4 overall.
Lynden Lions 61,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 51
LYNDEN — The Tigers fought until the end against the Lions, but came up short against the second-ranked Class 2A team in the state.
"This was a game in which we competed extremely hard against a very good Lynden team," said Burlington-Edison coach Jeff Dutton. "This is definitely a game we can build on as we near the end of the regular season."
Bennett Howe led the Tigers, who trailed 27-16 at halftime, in scoring with 17 points. Blaine Granberg finished with 16 and Evan Ruiz 10.
Burlington-Edison is 3-7 in conference and 4-9 overall.
Coupeville Wolves 57,
La Conner Braves 56
LA CONNER — The Wolves were a point better than the Braves in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Isaiah Price finished with 29 points for the Braves while Braden Thomas scored 15.
La Conner led 36-33 at halftime before the Wolves took the lead by outscoring the Braves 14-6 in the third quarter.
The Braves are 2-1 in league and 6-7 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.