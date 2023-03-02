SPOKANE — The La Conner girls' basketball team is moving on at the Class 2B State Tournament.
The No. 6 seeded Braves defeated No. 11 seeded Northwest Christian (Colbert) 60-44 Wednesday afternoon at the Spokane Arena and advanced into double-elimination play. La Conner will play No. 4 Warden at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
Warden has dashed the Braves' hopes the last two years, once during the COVID Summer State Championships and again last year in round one of the state playoffs.
Against Northwest Christian, La Conner (20-5) jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first quarter only to see the Crusaders storm back to tie it at 11.
"We struggled with the press early in the game, turning the ball over on multiple possessions in a row," said La Conner coach Joe Harper. "We figured things out and outscored NW Christian 16-8 in the second quarter and took a 31-23 lead into the half."
Josie Harper was instrumental in La Conner building its halftime lead, scoring 17 of her game-high 20 points in the first half.
Ellie Marble finished the game with 17 points while Makayla Herrera scored 12 points.
The Braves avoided the slow third quarter that doomed them against Napavine last week in regional action, outscoring the Crusaders 15-6.
Boys' Basketball
Enumclaw Hornets 63
Anacortes Seahawks 41,
YAKIMA — The Class 2A State Tournament did not go the way the Seahawks intended as they were eliminated in the SunDome.
The No. 10-seeded Hornets (22-3) even hit a half-court shot at the end of the third quarter to push their lead to 51-25.
The second-seeded Seahawks never led in the game. They trailed 12-7 at the end of the first quarter and 35-13 at the half.
Anacortes (21-4) was 6-for-16 shooting (37.5) in the first half and finished the game 16-for-40 (40%).
From behind the arc, the Seahawks were 4-for-17 (23.5%).
John Fritz-Von Hagel was the only Anacortes player to reach double figures in scoring with 11 points.
The Seahawks' Davis Fogle, Skagit County's second leading scorer, tallied just six points, 20 below his season average.
Cusick Panthers 56,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 50
SPOKANE — The Hurricanes' stay at Class 1B State Tournament along with their season came to an end with the loss.
No. 10 seeded Mount Vernon Christian (21-7) and No. 7 seed Cusick battled in a game that featured nine lead changes, seven ties, and a 9-0 run by the Panthers in the third quarter followed by a 12-2 run by the Hurricanes in the fourth.
Unfortunately, that fourth quarter run just wasn't enough.
"Late in the game, Cusick had a breakaway steal that Ben Rozema tracked down and ended up blocking the shot of the Cusick player," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. "The referee made the call as a foul with two shots and then another referee shared that he thought it was a flagrant (foul)."
The call was changed to a flagrant and Cusick, which had a two-point lead at the time, made the most of the opportunity and seized the momentum.
"He got the ball and position," Russell said of Rozema's effort. "It was a good hard foul. I think the referees missed that.
"Two free throws and the ball at that time of the game was like gold. Cusick took advantage of it and held the lead the remainder of the game."
Billy DeJong had a huge game for the Hurricanes as he finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Lucas Millenaar drained four 3's as part of his 14 points and Liam Millenaar scored 13 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
"Our game plan was to get the ball to Billy and Liam in scoring positions and for the most part we did and were successful," the coach said.
Cusick, however, always had a response.
"Couple last-chance efforts by Liam and Billy to get back within one and then within three just missed the mark," Russell said. "I feel terrible for my seniors. I think they played their hearts out and have nothing to be ashamed of.
"They were the first MVC boys team to capture 20 wins in a season. They left it on the court and I just wish we had a couple more games for them. They will be missed."
