La Conner girls

La Conner's Makayla Herrera shoots over a Northwest Christian (Colbert) defender in a Class 2B State Tournament game Wednesday at the Spokane Arena in Spokane.

 Bridget Mayfield photo

SPOKANE — The La Conner girls' basketball team is moving on at the Class 2B State Tournament.

The No. 6 seeded Braves defeated No. 11 seeded Northwest Christian (Colbert) 60-44 Wednesday afternoon at the Spokane Arena and advanced into double-elimination play. La Conner will play No. 4 Warden at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.


