LA CONNER — The La Conner volleyball team added another accolade Wednesday night as the Braves won the Bi-District 2B Tournament.
La Conner defeated Coupeville in the championship match 25-6, 25-13, 25-12.
"I am proud of the girls and the work they have put in this year," said La Conner coach Suzanne Marble. "They have pushed themselves to be better every practice and match. I am proud of their accomplishments as league and district champs."
Ellie Marble had 18 kills, which put her over 1,000 for her career. She also had 11 digs and two aces.
Emma Keller finished with 30 assists for La Conner (18-0). Rachel Cram had 13 digs, Sarah Cook collected eight kills, nine digs and four aces, and Makayla Herrera had three kills and four blocks.
"We are ready to get back to work and focus on the fun week ahead," Marble said.
Girls' Soccer
Mount Vernon Chr. Hurricanes 5,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes repeated as Bi-District 2B/1B champions with the shutout.
"I was very pleased with how my midfield played," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Mike Russell. "They challenged everything, disrupted Friday Harbor's attempts to go forward, had good distribution, and were able to get themselves involved with our attack and provide excellent combination opportunities."
Hannah Van Hofwegen scored a pair of goals while Kylee Russell, Lily Long and Abby Russell all scored once for the Hurricanes.
Mount Vernon Christian (14-1-1) led 3-0 at halftime.
"Because of their hard work and excellent play, four of our goals were scored by midfielders," Russell said. "Hannah, Lily, Sophia Schmaus, Caitlin VanderKooy, Ruthie Rozema, and Kylee all played outstanding tonight for us in the midfield."
