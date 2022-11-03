LA CONNER — The La Conner volleyball team won the Bi-District 2B Tournament title Wednesday night with the sweep of Coupeville.
The Braves — No. 4 among Class 2B schools in the latest WIAA RPI rankings — won 25-21, 25-19, 25-13.
LA CONNER — The La Conner volleyball team won the Bi-District 2B Tournament title Wednesday night with the sweep of Coupeville.
The Braves — No. 4 among Class 2B schools in the latest WIAA RPI rankings — won 25-21, 25-19, 25-13.
"It was a slow night for the Braves," said La Conner coach Suzanne Marble. "Coupeville came out with everything they had and we had a rough time getting in a groove.
"Our serve-receive was off, which made it hard to run an offense. We put things together better in set three."
Ellie Marble had 16 kills, two aces and 19 digs for the Braves while Makayla Herrera had 10 kills, four blocks and 11 digs.
Morgan Huizenga finished with 17 digs and Abby Udlock had 32 assists for a La Conner squad that is 14-3.
"We are excited for the trip across the mountains to the state tournament in Yakima," Marble said.
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — Anacortes swept the Bulldogs in the Northwest Conference finale for both teams.
The Seahawks, however, will see postseason play at 6-10 in conference and 6-12 overall while the Bulldogs conclude their season 0-15, 0-17.
"We played tough, well-rounded volleyball while remaining steady and controlled," said Mount Vernon coach Saylor Anderson. "We fell in three sets but put up a great fight."
Anderson said key players stepped up including Sophia Estrada Gomez, who led the team with eight kills. Mia Shackleton and Allyson Hill each had three kills while Lauryn Boon tallied two.
Abby Thompson served a pair of aces, Eliza Lindsey had 25 digs and Shackleton, Hill and Emma Johnson were solid at the net, Anderson said.
"Our team played together with hustle and heart," Saylor said. "It was definitely one of the best performances I’ve seen all season and a great way to close out."
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Sehome Mariners 2
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs topped the Mariners in five sets and wrapped up their regular season at 10-6 in the Northwest Conference and overall.
Sedro-Woolley standouts included Emery DeJong (29 kills), Addie Lynn (34 assists, five kills), Abby Gardner (eight kills) and Sami Stark (seven kills).
"We were very happy with the win as we wrap up our regular season," coach Shawna Tesarik said. "Overall, we played well and will continue to focus on consistency as we start (the) postseason."
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
Newsroom
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.