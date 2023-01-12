Mount Vernon's Quinn Swanson drives to the basket on Wednesday during a game against Sehome in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon won, 76-52.
MOUNT VERNON — Quinn Swanson finished with 33 points and the Mount Vernon boys' basketball team handed Sehome its first Northwest Conference loss of the season, 76-52, on Wednesday night.
"Our guys put together a full game at the defensive end," said Mount Vernon coach Brett Farrar. "We did a great job on the boards at both ends and spread the wealth around on offense."
Swanson drained three 3's and was 10-for-14 from the free throw line.
Michael Johnson scored 13 points and Xavier Neyens added 11 as Mount Vernon improved to 3-3 in conference and 7-4 overall.
The Bulldogs have won five consecutive games.
"We outscored them in every quarter," Farrar said. "Really proud of our toughness."
Sehome, ranked No. 2 among Class 2A schools, is 7-1, 10-2.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 74,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 57
FERNDALE — The Tigers pulled away in the second half to secure the Northwest Conference victory.
The score was tied 35-35 at halftime before the Tigers outscored the home team 26-13 in the third quarter.
"We have been working on pushing the tempo and playing faster and continued to make improvements on this during this game," said Burlington-Edison coach Jeff Dutton.
Blaine Granberg and Bennett Howe each scored 19 points, Rex Wilson 15 and Evan Ruiz 14 for the Tigers.
Burlington-Edison is 3-5 in conference and 4-7 overall.
Girls' Basketball
Ferndale Golden Eagles 70,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 61
BURLINGTON — The Tigers fell to the Golden Eagles in the Northwest Conference game.
Chesah Holmes had a solid game for Burlington-Edison as she finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. Lily Atkins scored 13 points and Malia Anderson 12.
The Tigers, ranked No. 4 among Class 2A schools, are 5-2 in conference and 8-4 overall.
Sehome Mariners 59,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 46
BELLINGHAM — The Bulldogs fell to 2-5 in the Northwest Conference and 3-9 overall.
Mount Vernon's Malia Garcia had 24 points.
The defense of Teviana Saldivar and Eliza Lindsey held Sehome’s two top scorers to a combined 15 points.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
