Mount Vernon's Jonathan Mancillas-Garduno celebrates after scoring his second goal of the night on Wednesday during a Northwest Conference game against Burlington-Edison in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon won, 4-0.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

BURLINGTON — The Mount Vernon boys' soccer team crossed back over the bridge Wednesday night with a 4-0 Northwest Conference victory over rival Burlington-Edison.

"We finally were able to play a complete game," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "It was a great team win. Every player knew their job and did it well."


