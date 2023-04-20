BURLINGTON — The Mount Vernon boys' soccer team crossed back over the bridge Wednesday night with a 4-0 Northwest Conference victory over rival Burlington-Edison.
"We finally were able to play a complete game," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "It was a great team win. Every player knew their job and did it well."
It was a rough night on the pitch for the home team.
"The last two years, the games have gone down to the wire with both teams trading leads," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay. "Unfortunately, last night we made some mistakes and Mount Vernon punished us. They’ve got a very solid team, with skilled attackers. Credit coach Ibarra for having his guys playing well, organized and creative soccer."
Mount Vernon led 3-0 at the half, powered by two goals from Jonathan Mancillas-Garduno, the first three minutes into the game and the second five minutes later.
"Jonathan was on fire as he produced his best performance of the year," Ibarra said. "The game came to life every time he touched the ball."
Aaron Diaz scored at the 16th minute.
"During the first 15 minutes of the game, we reacted way too slowly to some pressure and gave up two quick goals," MacKay said.
The lone goal in the second half came off the foot of Jovany Lopez in the 55th minute.
"Our defensive line was on point," Ibarra said. "Jesus (Garcia) gets credit for the clean sheet.
"I am very happy with the result. The boys played like a unit and worked hard for each other. They made the game fun to watch."
The Bulldogs remained atop the conference at 6-0-2 and are 8-0-3 overall. The Tigers fell to 3-3, 6-5.
Anacortes Seahawks 1,
Sehome Mariners 1
ANACORTES — The tie left the Seahawks 0-4-2 in the Northwest Conference and 2-5-4 overall.
Baseball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 13,
Lakewood Cougars 4
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs fell behind 3-0 in the first inning, rallied to score three runs in the second and blew the Northwest Conference game open with an eight-run third inning.
The Bulldogs tallied 13 hits, led by Moi Lucatero and Dylan Jacobs, each going 3-for-3. Lucatero scored two runs while Jacobs scored once and had two RBI.
Quinn Swanson had four steals for Mount Vernon (10-1 conference, 13-3 overall).
Anacortes Seahawks 7,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 4
ANACORTES — The Seahawks won their seventh game in a row and improved to 10-1 in the Northwest Conference and 12-3 overall.
Anacortes and Mount Vernon are tied for first place.
"Another good win for us," said Anacortes coach Pat Swapp. "Oak Harbor is a pretty good team. We got up 6-0 after two innings, but it never felt very comfortable. Jake Andrew continues to get it done on the mound for us. He is a really good competitor."
Andrew went the distance to garner his sixth win this season.
From the plate, Xavier Pateli and Staely Moore each had a pair of hits for Anacortes. Moore had a sacrifice fly in the first inning and a two-run single in the second.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2,
Squalicum Storm 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers' shutout win left them 7-4 in the Northwest Conference and 9-5 overall.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 12,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
FERNDALE — The Cubs fell to 3-8 in the Northwest Conference and 5-10 overall.
La Conner Braves 14,
Concrete Lions 4
LA CONNER — The Braves got their first Northwest 2B/1B League victory, improving to 1-7 and 2-9. Concrete is 0-6.
Softball
La Conner Braves 35,
Concrete Lions 27
LA CONNER — The Braves beat the Lions in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Track and Field
Squalicum, Oak Harbor at Sedro-Woolley
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Oak Harbor won both sides of the Northwest Conference meet.
On the boys' side, Oak Harbor tallied 94 points followed by Sedro-Woolley with 78 and Squalicum with 17.
The Wildcat girls finished with 74.5 points, just ahead of the Cubs with 66.5 and Squalicum with 40.
Sedro-Woolley's Ethan DeJong won the 110 hurdles in 17.20 seconds and Isaiah Barretto crossed the finish line first in the 300 hurdles (44.01).
The Cubs shined in the field events. Aiden Johnson won the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 10 inches, Chance Supler won the javelin (148-0), Todd Montgomery claimed the pole vault (12-6) and Connor Cox captured the long jump (19-9).
For the Sedro-Woolley girls, Cassandra Shulberg won the 100 hurdles (16.90) and 300 hurdles (53.18).
Other Cub winners included Tasia Pinney in the 200 (27.05), Makendra McCarty in the 1,600 (2:36.22), Grace Burt in the discus (98-10), Georgia Collins in the high jump (4-6) and Taylor Muhlbaier in the pole vault (7-6).
Burlington-Edison, Blaine, Meridian, Squalicum at Bellingham
BELLINGHAM — Burlington-Edison's Jocelyn Serrano and Annika Mason each won two events in the Northwest Conference meet.
Serrano took the girls' 800 (2 minutes, 33.17 seconds) and 1,600 (5:30.83), while Mason won the girls' shot put (30 feet, 4 inches) and discus (101-0).
Other winners for the Burlington-Edison girls were Taryn Booth in the 400 (1:06.87), Mandy Richeson in the 100 hurdles (16.82) and Evelyn Bradbury in the pole vault (10-0).
Winners for the Burlington-Edison boys were Francisco Sanchez Mendoza in the 100 (11.59), Caleb Hawkins in the 800 (2:13.69), Lukas Sahlin in the javelin (134-10), Bennett Howe in the high jump (6-4), Ezekiel Stansberry in the pole vault (12-0) and Trapper Jacobson in the long jump (21-1 1/2).
Girls' Golf
Mount Vernon, Anacortes at Northwest Conference
BURLINGTON — Mount Vernon placed fourth and Anacortes fifth in the seven-team match.
Mount Vernon was led by Sara Pate's round of 102, and Anacortes by Keira Hines' 116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.