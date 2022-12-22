CONCRETE — The Mount Vernon Christian high school girls' basketball team played Wednesday like a top-ranked team.
The Hurricanes, who were voted this week the No. 1 team in the Associated Press Class 1B state poll, beat Concrete 82-5.
"MVC is for real," Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said of the defending Class 1B state champion.
Mount Vernon Christian, 7-1 and a winner of six consecutive games, had Kiera Link score 14 points, Rayahna Oosta 11, and Allie Heino and Caitlin Vander Kooy 10 apiece.
Concrete's Alexa Dalton had two points and four rebounds, while Maddy Norris had two points.
Concrete is 1-7.
Boys' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 69,
Concrete Lions 16
CONCRETE — The Hurricanes had no trouble with the Lions to improve to 5-3.
Concrete (0-8) had Zach Rogers score nine points and Adam Culver five.
Boys' Wrestling
Gus Compton Invitational
DEMING — Concrete had three wrestlers place among the top five in the 10-team tournament.
Mitchell Depue was fourth at 120, Conner Evans was fourth at 126 and Robert Daniels was fifth at 152.
