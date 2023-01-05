MV Wrestling

Mount Vernon's Samara Knudsen wrestles against Anacortes' Alita Ciron-Penton on Wednesday in Mount Vernon.

 Photo by Carlita Cardona Arce

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon girls' wrestling team was dominant Wednesday night in recording a pair of victories over county foes.

Mount Vernon beat Anacortes 66-6 and Burlington-Edison 60-12 as the visitors had difficulty filling weight classes.


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.