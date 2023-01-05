MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon girls' wrestling team was dominant Wednesday night in recording a pair of victories over county foes.
Mount Vernon beat Anacortes 66-6 and Burlington-Edison 60-12 as the visitors had difficulty filling weight classes.
Against Anacortes, the Bulldogs were the beneficiaries of numerous forfeits. Samara Knudsen won by pin at 145 pounds.
The Seahawks' lone win was provided by Amelia Myers (140) by pin.
Against the Tigers, Mount Vernon wins by pin came from Aisha Castillo-Quiroz (100), Leslie Escamilla Ibarra (125), Gracie Grant (170) and Genesis Rodrigues (190). The Bulldogs also won a number of matches by forfeit.
Burlington-Edison's Stephanie Ortiz (105) and Monzerrath Flores (140) both secured pins.
Boys' Wrestling
Sedro-Woolley, Anacortes, Oak Harbor
at Burlington-Edison
BURLINGTON — The Seahawks came out on top twice in the Northwest Conference double-dual meet.
Anacortes edged Sedro-Woolley 37-34 and defeated Burlington-Edison 48-25.
"It was a great night of wrestling with some amazing matches," said Anacortes coach Michael Lomsdalen. "Great wrestling all around from all teams."
Lomsdalen highlighted the efforts of the Seahawks' Jordan Jopson, who defeated Sedro-Woolley's Koe Greenough at 126 pounds in what the coach described as a key matchup.
"He (Jopson) won with a late takedown," Lomsdalen said.
Jopson also won by pin over Burlington-Edison's Zachary Mason.
