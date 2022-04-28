MOUNT VERNON — The Lynden softball team capitalized on Mount Vernon errors in claiming a Northwest Conference victory on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs were shut out 8-0 in a game that coach Robert Cyr described as closer than the final score.
"We committed too many errors, which led to extra runs," Cyr said. "They are a good team and we need to learn how to not give good teams extra outs."
Cyr liked the effort he saw from pitcher Olivia Collins.
"She really kept us in it," the coach added. "Giving us chance after chance but we just couldn't break through."
Collins went 1-for-2 at the plate with a double, Jasmine Bylsma was 1-for-2 and Kiera Ruble was 1-for-3.
The Bulldogs are 7-3 in conference and 9-6 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Blaine Borderites 2
BURLINGTON — Nell Mangold's bunt in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in Sami Hundahl with the winning run for the Tigers in the Northwest Conference game.
Mangold finished 2-for-3. Teammate Courtney Locke also went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Burlington-Edison is 4-7 in conference and 5-10 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 10,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 2
ANACORTES — The Seahawks raised their Northwest Conference record to 6-4 and overall record to 7-8.
Track and Field
Skagit County Meet
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The 114th Skagit County Track and Field Championships got underway with a handful of finals, including a meet record.
On the girls’ side, Anacortes’ Jessica Frydenlund set a record in the 1,600 meters (5 minutes, 4.10 seconds), beating the previous time of 5:09.50 set by Sedro-Woolley's Kristen Garcia in 2018.
Burlington-Edison's Annika Mason won the shot put (31 feet, 5 inches) while teammate Jordyn Smith won the javelin (114-3).
Heather Vanderbeek of Sedro-Woolley finished first in the triple jump (34-6 3/4).
On the boys’ side, Anacortes’ Parker Mong crossed the finish line first in the 1,600 with a time of 4:31.51.
Sedro-Woolley's Jacob Acton won the discus with a throw of 128-11 1/2. The high jump title was claimed by Burlington-Edison's Bennett Howe at 5-10. Mikai Young of Mount Vernon won the long jump (20-6 1/2).
Baseball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 8,
Squalicum Storm 4
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs doubled up the Storm to improve to 6-6 in the Northwest Conference and 6-8 overall.
La Conner Braves 5,
Concrete Lions 0
CONCRETE — The Braves beat the Lions in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
La Conner is 2-7 in league and 2-8 overall, and Concrete is 0-7 in league and 0-7 overall.
Girls' Tennis
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 4,
Blaine Borderites 3
BLAINE — The Cubs were a single match better than the Borderites in the Northwest Conference contest, including a sweep of the doubles competition.
At No. 1 doubles, Addie Lynn and Katie Helgeson won 6-1, 6-0. Torrie Nasin and Emma Jutte were victorious 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2, and at No. 3, Lauryn Wilson and Lily DeVries won 6-1, 6-1.
"Great job all around at doubles," said Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew. "Every team played super strong. Addie and Katie are really starting to play the court well."
The all-important win at singles was provided by Carly Loop, 6-1, 7-5.
"Carly played well," the coach said. "She’s trying to mix it up a little and it’s paying off."
Lynden Lions 7,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — It was a rough day on the court for the Bulldogs, who were swept by the Lions in the Northwest Conference match.
"We are missing our No.1 singles player," said Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray, "so all the girls had to play up."
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5,
Anacortes Seahawks 2
ANACORTES — The Tigers won three singles matches on their way to beating the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference match.
Among Burlington-Edison's wins was a 6-1, 5-7, 6-3 victory by Claire Campbell at the No. 2 singles spot.
"So thrilled for Claire," Burlington-Edison coach Joel Wasson said. "It was great to see her mental toughness through the ups and downs of her match. Her serves were spot on and she stayed consistent with her groundstrokes to finish strong in the third set."
Wasson was also happy with the play of Hannah Hergesell and Macee Holmes at No. 2 doubles. The pair won 6-4, 6-1.
