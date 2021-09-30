Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
MOUNT VERNON — Strong singles play pushed Mount Vernon past Squalicum in Wednesday's prep tennis match.
The Bulldogs emerged with a 4-3 victory following a sweep in singles.
"Squalicum always has a talented team but this year we were able to stay focused, did not give up, even when it took several three setters to turn the match our way," said Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray. "I was proud of the Bulldogs tonight. There was some great tennis."
At the top singles spot, Kevin Frazier won 6-0, 6-0 while Cody Shackleton was victorious by the same score at No. 2.
Milo Gasser kept the victories coming at No. 3 singles, winning 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. Jasper Youngquist completed the singles sweep as he rallied to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 at the No. 4 spot.
Volleyball
La Conner Braves 3,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 0
La Conner Braves 3,
Orcas Island Vikings 0
LA CONNER — The Braves had little trouble sweeping Friday Harbor, 25-6, 25-7, 25-12.
On Tuesday, La Conner traveled to Orcas Island and swept the Vikings 25-11, 25-7, 25-12.
Against Friday Harbor, Ellie Marble had 13 kills, six aces and five digs while Emma Keller finished with 23 assists and four aces, and Rachel Cram had seven digs and was 10-for-10 on serve-receive.
Sarah Cook had five kills, two aces and nine digs; Makayla Herrera had seven kills; Morgan Huizenga was 14-for-14 serving with seven aces, and Aubrie Sloniker finished with five aces.
At Orcas Island, Marble finished the match with 14 kills, 14 digs and four aces. Keller had 32 assists and Cram had 17 digs and six aces. Cook served four aces and had nine digs and Herrera tallied three aces, three kills and three blocks.
La Conner is 5-0.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Lynden Lions 1
LYNDEN — It took four sets, but the Tigers managed to defeat the Lions, 25-27, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20.
Amey Rainaud led the Tigers in kills with 17 and also tallied 22 digs, 20 assists and seven aces. Jordyn Smith had 12 kills and 21 digs, Lexie Mason finished with 10 kills and 10 digs, and Adria Ray had 17 assists and 20 digs.
Burlington-Edison is 5-1 in the Northwest Conference and 6-1 overall.
