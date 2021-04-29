MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon High School junior Mikai Young won three events Wednesday in a three-team boys' track and field meet against Sehome and Meridian.
Young took the triple jump (37 feet, 6 1/2 inches), long jump (18-11 1/2) and high jump (5-6).
Mount Vernon finished third in the meet.
In the girls' meet, Jenna Mills and Elizabeth Schutza each won two events for the Bulldogs.
While Mills placed first in the long jump (14-6 3/4) and triple jump (32-1), Schutza won the 100 hurdles (16.98 seconds) and 300 hurdles (49.69).
Mount Vernon won the girls' meet.
Bellingham, Lynden at Sedro-Woolley
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Sedro-Woolley's Seth Sternhill-Tift won three events in the boys' meet.
The senior took the pole vault (12-0), 300 hurdles (43.87) and tied for first in the 100 hurdles (16.87).
Sedro-Woolley placed third in the boys' meet and second in the girls' meet.
Burlington-Edison, Blaine at Lynden Christian
LYNDEN — Burlington-Edison's Amey Rainaud-Hines and Gabriella MacKenzie each won two girls' events.
While Rainaud-Hines took the 400 (1:5.04) and long jump (15-7 1/4), MacKenzie won the javelin (110-5) and high jump (4-10).
In the boys' meet, Burlington-Edison’s Bode Brewer won the 100 (11.39) and 200 (23.12).
In the boys' high jump, Dane Hansen's winning mark of 6-0 was the 10th highest in school history.
SOFTBALL
Ferndale Golden Eagles 9-2
Burlington-Edison Tigers 7-12
FERNDALE — In the opener, the Tigers struck for five runs in the fifth and sixth innings after trailing 9-2 but fell short. Lexi Saldivar finished with three hits.
In game two, Burlington-Edison (6-5) jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the second inning. Emma Fleury had three hits and six RBI in the win.
Lynden Lions 7,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Lynden pitcher Emma Ramerman allowed only five hits while striking out seven and not issuing a single free pass.
"We had to earn our way on today and she threw right at our hitters," said Sedro-Woolley coach Madeline Jones.
The Cubs’ Mabel Gahan was 2-for-3 with a double while Rylan Kononen was 2-for-2.
TENNIS
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 4,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 3
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs were able to secure the win as they swept the doubles portion of the match.
Lauryn Wilson and Torrie Nasin battled at the No. 3 doubles spot to secure the match-winning 6-2, 7-6 victory.
"Wilson and Nasin struggled," Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew said, "but pulled out a win."
Tess Wimer was the lone singles winner, coming away with the 7-6, 6-2 victory at the top spot.
Hannah Jutte and Emery DeJong won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles while Lily DeVries and Addie Lynn won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2.
"Hannah and Emery also played well after adapting to Oak Harbor’s two-back formation," Van Liew said.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Tigers took the short jaunt across the bridge and returned home with the victory.
At No. 3 singles, Gigi Searle of Burlington-Edison won 6-3, 6-2 while Carlie Garcia won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4.
In doubles, the No. 1 tandem of Haleigh Peterson and Kiersten Waldrop won 6-1, 6-2. Zoe Russom and Talia Russom were victorious 6-0, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot, and Hillary Ruiz and Lisa Omdahl notched the 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 3.
"Gigi and Carlie both played singles for the first time," said Burlington-Edison coach Joel Wasson. "They were a little nervous at first, but they did such a great job getting over those jitters and playing really consistent tennis. They found their rhythm, had some really good rallies, and mixed up their shots really well."
Mount Vernon’s Sadie Lee defeated Tiana Jacobs at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-3, and Larisa Rouw beat Lily Moran 6-4, 6-2 at No 2.
"Sadie came onto the court ready to play her hard hitting game," said Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray. "Larisa moved her opponent around with deep cross courts and well placed drop shots to win the match."
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 6,
Coupeville Wolves 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes led 2-0 at the half and added another four goals in the second to improve to 3-0.
Ruthie Rozema had a pair of goals for Mount Vernon Christian while Sophia Schmaus, Kylee Russell, Emily Russell and Hannah Van Hofwegen each scored a goal.
"The team knew we had some holes to fill with players being unavailable to play," Mount Vernon Christian coach Mike Russell said. "I challenged the players who found themselves in different roles than normal to step up and perform."
Caitlyn Vanderkooy and Elly Vandenbosch combined efforts in goal for the shutout.
VOLLEYBALL
Orcas Island Vikings 3,
Concrete Lions 2
EASTSOUND — The Lions gave the Vikings all they could handle, falling 25-17, 15-25, 18-25, 25-20, 13-15.
Kylie Clark was 18-for-18 from behind the service line while Sierra Rensink was 22-for-23 with three kills and five assists for the Lions. Rebekah Rider was 12-for-13 serving with three kills and one block, and Kassidy Smith was 14-for-14 serving with 19 digs.
Concrete is 1-5.
