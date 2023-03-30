MOUNT VERNON — Schools from the Northwest 2B/1B League came together to compete on the track and field at Mount Vernon High School on Wednesday afternoon.
Mount Vernon Christian topped the girls' field with 194.5 points while the Hurricanes finished second among boys' teams.
Coupeville was second in the girls' meet with 185 points, followed by Friday Harbor (70.5) and Lopez Island (45). La Conner finished fifth with 34 points, followed by Grace Academy (32), Cedar Park Christian (24), Orcas Island (20), Providence Classical Christian (11), Fellowship Christian (6) and Shoreline Christian (5).
On the boys' side, Coupeville won the meet with 196 points. Mount Vernon Christian (125) finished second and La Conner was third (101.5), followed by Grace Academy (55), Friday Harbor (53.5), Lopez (29), Orcas Island (27), Providence Classical Christian (13), Cedar Park Christian (6) and Shoreline Christian (6).
Caitlin Vanderkooy and Allie Heino both won a pair of events for the Hurricane girls.
Vanderkooy crossed the finish line first in the 100 with a time of 13.35 seconds and the 200 in 28.26. Heino won the shot put with a throw of 30-feet, 4-inches, as well as the javelin (90-10).
On the boys' side, Tommy Murdock was a force for La Conner. He won the 100 (11.49), 110 hurdles (15.81) and 300 hurdles (41.51).
Mount Vernon, Squalicum at Nooksack Valley
EVERSON — Taylor Hoyer won a pair of distance events and Tenaya Taylor two field events to pace the Mount Vernon girls' team in the Nothwest Conference meet.
Hoyer won the 800 in 2:30.45 as well as the 1,600 in 5:28.23. Taylor won the shot put (29-1/2) and the discus (94-1/2).
For the boys, the Bulldogs' Dalton Kurtz-Rios won the 200 (23.68) and Nicholas Hoyer the 800 (2:01.10).
Team results were unavailable.
Sedro-Woolley, Bellingham at Lynden Christian
LYNDEN — The Cubs battled it out with the Red Hawks and the host Lyncs in the Northwest Conference meet.
Sedro-Woolley won both sides of the meet with the boys' team scoring 74 points followed by Bellingham (61) and Lynden Christian (46).
On the girls' side, it was the Cubs finishing with 72 points followed by the Lyncs (67) and Bay Hawks (47).
Sedro-Woolley's Ethan DeJong won the 110 hurdles (17.25) and high jump (5-6) while Todd Montgomery was first in the 1,600 (4:50.39) and the pole vault (11-6).
In the girls' half of the meet, Sedro-Woolley's Fairah Less won the 200 (27.12), Kiersten Hendrickson the 400 (1:04), Makendra McCarty the 800 (2:40.62) and Cassandra Schulberg the 300 (49.84).
Burlington-Edison at Oak Harbor
OAK HARBOR — The Wildcats won both sides of the Northwest Conference meet, 83-62 (boys) and 96-53 (girls).
Burlington-Edison's Jensen King and Bennett Howe each won a pair of events.
King crossed the finish line first in the 110 hurdles (19.08) and 300 hurdles (46.05). Howe won the high jump (6-4) and triple jump (42-0).
Jocelyn Serrano won the 1,600 in 5:33.14 for the girls' team as well as the 3,200 (12:03.24).
Anacortes, Lakewood at Meridian
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks returned home with a sweep of the Northwest Conference meet.
The Anacortes boys finished with 118 points, followed by Lakewood (44.5) and Meridian (25.5). The Seahawk girls tallied 69 points, followed by Meridian (57) and Lakewood (55).
The boys were paced by Brady Beaner and Parker Mong. Beaner crossed the finish line first in the 100 (10.29) and 200 (22.36). Mong won the 800 (2:04.66) and 1,600 (4:37.55).
For the girls' team, Regan Hunt won the high jump (4-9), long jump (13-5 1/2) and triple jump (31-3). Jessica Frydenlund cruised to victories in the 800 (2:22.80) and 3,200 (11:49.83).
Girls' Tennis
Lynden Lions 7,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
LYNDEN — The Lions swept the Bulldogs in the Northwest Conference meet.
Softball
Sultan Turks 22,
La Conner Braves 6
LA CONNER — The Braves fell to 0-2 with the nonleague loss.
