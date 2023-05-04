svh-202305xx-sports-Track-at-Anacortes-1.jpg

Anacortes' Parker Mong runs in the 1,600-meter race on Wednesday during a track meet with Oak Harbor and Sehome in Anacortes. He won in 4:25.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

ANACORTES — Anacortes hosted Oak Harbor and Sehome on a Wednesday perfectly suited for track and field.

While team scores were not available, the Seahawks had several winning performances.


Vince Richardson can be reached at 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.