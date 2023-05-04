ANACORTES — Anacortes hosted Oak Harbor and Sehome on a Wednesday perfectly suited for track and field.
While team scores were not available, the Seahawks had several winning performances.
On the boys' side, Brock Beaner won a pair of events: the 200 (22.36 seconds) and long jump (21 feet, 1 1/2 inches).
Beaner also ran the anchor leg of the victorious 1,600 relay team (3:31) that included Landon Schafer, Austin Duchene and Hayden John.
Dylan Rowell won the 800 (2:02), Parker Mong the 1,600 (4:25), Luke Hanson the 300 hurdles (44.35) and Liam Hastings the pole vault (10-9).
For the Anacortes girls' squad, Jessica Frydenlund won the 800 (2:19), Emily Pianetta the 1,600 (5:42) and Amy Hanson the 300 hurdles (49.26).
Colby Carr captured the discus (109-1), Hanna Ferrario the javelin (90-2), Layne Davis the pole vault (8-6) and Ashlee Long the triple jump (31-6).
Northwest 1B/2B League Championships
LA CONNER — The Mount Vernon Christian girls won the team title with 154.5 points.
Coupeville was second at 129.5, followed by Friday Harbor (36), La Conner (31) and Orcas Island (20).
Coupeville ran away with the boys' championship with 155 points, followed by La Conner (77), Mount Vernon Christian (62), Friday Harbor (37) and Orcas Island (23).
Mount Vernon Christian's Caitlin VanderKooy won the 200 in 27.67 while Kayla Van Hofwegen won the 3,200 in 13:02.66.
In field events, Hannah Van Hofwegen won the pole vault at 7-0 while Josephine Swinburnson won the long jump (15-0) and Emerson Hoksbergen the triple jump (29-8).
Lydia Grossglass was the lone winner for La Conner, crossing the finish line first in the 300 hurdles (53.68).
On the boys' side for the Hurricanes, Jaden Kuipers won the shot put (38-5) and the javelin (154-5).
La Conner's Tommy Murdock won the 100 (11.60), 110 hurdles (15.65) and 300 hurdles (41.51).
Ferndale, Sedro-Woolley at Blaine
BLAINE — The Sedro-Woolley boys' team cruised to the Northwest Conference victory while the girls finished second.
On the boys' side, the Cubs churned out 336 points, followed by Ferndale (202.5) and Blaine (87). The Cub girls finished with 225.5 points, sandwiched between Ferndale (246) and Blaine with (63.5).
Carsten Reynolds won the 100 (11.62) and 200 (23.73) for the Cub boys while Koen Schweitzer won the 800 (2:16.43) as well as the 1,600 (5:02.37).
On the girls' side, Tasia Pinney won the 100 (13.57), Fairah Lee the 200 (27.61), Abby Vlahovich the 3,200 (13:03.14), Grace Burt the shotput (29-7 1/2) and Kiersten Hendrickson the long jump (15-10 1/2).
Bellingham, Mount Baker,
Meridian at Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldog girls bested the rest of the Northwest Conference field with 107 points, followed by Bellingham (67), Mount Baker (55) and Meridian (45).
The boys' meet was paced by Bellingham with 91 points, followed by Meridian (77), Mount Vernon (68) and Mount Baker (28).
Mount Vernon's Taylor Hoyer won the 800 (2:27.77) and 1,600 (5:25.10) for the girls' team while Tenaya Taylor had the winning throws in the shot put (32-6) and discus (95-8).
On the boys' side, Nicholas Hoyer won the 400 (52.78) and 800 (2:04.31).
Burlington-Edison, Lynden,
Sehome at Squalicum
BELLINGHAM — The Tiger girls' team got a pair of field event wins by Annika Mason in the shot put (31-4 1/4) and discus (106-0).
For the boys' team, Hamza Abdalle-McDermott crossed the finish first in the 100 with a time of 11.44. Jensen King won the 300 hurdles (44.16) and Bennett Howe the high jump (6-5).
Team scores were not available.
Girls' Tennis
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2
BURLINGTON — The Tigers notched the Northwest Conference victory with a strong showing in doubles as they swept the visitors.
At No. 1 singles, Burlington-Edison's Kira MacKay won 6-0, 6-4 over Sadie Lee. Mount Vernon's Lily Long defeated Carli Garcia 6-2, 6-4 at the No. 2 spot.
The No. 3 singles match victory went to the Tigers' Jaycee Smith, 6-2, 6-1 over Kira Wilson. Mount Vernon's Farah Briseno beat Sara Omdal 6-3, 6-0 at No. 4.
The Tigers' Gigi Searle and Macee Holmes defeated Manon Duchaussoy and Sophie Greshishkin 6-1, 6-1 at the top doubles spot.
At No. 2, Kianne Lindsey and AnnMarie Cox won 7-5, 6-4 over Grace Dilworth and Samantha Stewart. The No. 3 duo of Analise Slotemaker and Hannah Tolf defeated Miriam Cooksey and Mia Shackleton 6-0, 6-0.
Anacortes Seahawks 7,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 0
ANACORTES — The Golden Eagles were no match for the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference match.
At No. 1 singles, Anacortes' Emilie Cross won 6-1, 6-2 while Kaya Fountain won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2. Aleena Aipperspach rallied for a 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 victory at No. 3 and Mikiah Dunham won by forfeit at No. 4.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Erinn Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn cruised to the 6-0, 6-2 victory.
At No. 2 doubles, it was Ava Hightower and Abby Cross with the 6-3, 6-2 victory while Emily Toledo and Reese Illston won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3.
Sehome Mariners 5,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs managed to get a win in singles another in doubles against the Mariners.
Trinity Covert battled back to get the victory at No. 4 singles. Covert lost the first set 6-3, then rallied to win 6-4(10-6).
"I was especially pleased with Trinity as she dug deep and played hard all the way through her tiebreaker," said Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew.
In doubles, Katie Helgeson and Emma Jutte were victorious 6-3, 6-1 at the top spot.
"I was also pleased with Katie and Emma," the coach said. "They really do complement each other and are really learning quickly about their opponents' weaknesses. So fun to watch."
Softball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 11,
Sehome Mariners 0
BELLINGHAM — Dakota Brown hurled a 10-strikeout two-hitter as Mount Vernon cruised to the Northwest Conference victory.
"She had great command of her pitches tonight and worked ahead in the count," said Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr.
Brown also benefited from offensive efforts by Jasmine Bylsma, who went 2-for-4 with two doubles, and Alivia Luvera, who was 3-for-4 with three RBI. Olivia Collins hit a two-run home run and Maya Just was 1-for-3 with two RBI.
Mount Vernon is 8-5 in conference and 8-9 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 13,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 3
FERNDALE — The Tigers cruised to the Northwest Conference victory to improve to 8-2 and 11-5.
Baseball
Sedro-Woolley JV Cubs 14,
La Conner Braves 7
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs beat the Braves in a nonleague game.
La Conner is 4-14.
