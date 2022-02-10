Sorry, an error occurred.
DUVALL — The Sedro-Woolley boys' basketball team gave Cedarcrest all it could handle Wednesday night in a Northwest 2A District Tournament play-in game.
While the Cubs had their chances, they saw their season come to an end with the 49-46 loss to the Red Wolves.
"Missed a steal and lay-in opportunity to go up one with 15 seconds left," said Sedro-Woolley coach Chris Spencer. "A 3-point shot at the buzzer fell short to tie."
Sedro-Woolley (4-15) suffered from what Spencer described as a slow first half. The Cubs trailed 27-20 at halftime.
Jerome Mathias finished his high school basketball career by scoring 17 points to lead the Cubs. Connor Cox added 11.
"It was a good high school playoff basketball game," Spencer said. "I am going to miss this group of seniors."
Friday Harbor Wolverines 66,
La Conner Braves 41
LA CONNER — The Wolverines avenged an earlier loss to the Braves by securing the Northwest 1B/2B victory.
La Conner fell to 3-5 in league and 5-11 overall.
Girls' Basketball
Meadowdale Mavericks 63,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 52
EDMONDS — The Northwest 3A District Tournament loss ended the season for the Bulldogs (11-11).
"The girls played a great game," said Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting. "I am so proud, not just of their effort, but of all the successful plays they made.
"We are always the smaller team, but these kids defend, compete every possession and make attacking plays on offense. We made Meadowdale earn this win, which they did in the fourth quarter."
Meadowdale led 41-40 after being held to nine points in the third quarter. The Mavericks made their free throws down the stretch and outscored the Bulldogs 22-12 in the final quarter.
Malia Garcia led the Bulldogs in scoring with 17 points. Ella Burton finished the game with 13 points while Tenaya Taylor added 12.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/
