Sedro-Woolley's Colton Schut throws a pitch against Ferndale on Wednesday in Sedro-Woolley. Sedro-Woolley won, 2-1.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley baseball team won its Northwest Conference game Wednesday afternoon in dramatic fashion.

The Cubs scored the game winner in the bottom of the seventh inning and beat Ferndale 2-1, dealing the Golden Eagles their first conference loss.

Sedro-Woolley's Landon Friedrichs led off the seventh with a double. Abe Bierl and Tyrel Schut drew walks to load the bases.

Sherman Griffin stepped to the plate and was hit by a pitch, bringing home the game winner.

The Cubs got on the scoreboard in the third inning when Schut's single scored Bierl, who had doubled.

Sedro-Woolley evened its conference record at 3-3 and is 3-5 overall.

Burlington-Edison Tigers 6,

Meridian Trojans 1

BURLINGTON — Tigers pitcher Clayton O'Larey dominated the Trojans in the Northwest Conference game, allowing only a single in a complete-game performance.

With two outs in the seventh, Meridian's Jaeger Fyfe got a piece of a pitch that rolled just out of the reach of O'Larey. The ball dribbled to the shortstop, who didn't have a play on Fyfe at first.

O'Larey struck out 11 and walked two in the game.

"Clay threw very well today," said Burlington-Edison coach John Thurmond. "He was in total command and dominated for seven innings."

O'Larey helped his cause from the plate with a pair of hits. Levi Koopmans, Jakson Granger and Tyler Walker all hit doubles.

The Tigers are 4-2 in conference and 7-3 overall.

— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/

