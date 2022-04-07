Sedro-Woolley's Colton Schut throws a pitch against Ferndale on Wednesday in Sedro-Woolley. Sedro-Woolley won, 2-1.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley baseball team won its Northwest Conference game Wednesday afternoon in dramatic fashion.
The Cubs scored the game winner in the bottom of the seventh inning and beat Ferndale 2-1, dealing the Golden Eagles their first conference loss.
Sedro-Woolley's Landon Friedrichs led off the seventh with a double. Abe Bierl and Tyrel Schut drew walks to load the bases.
Sherman Griffin stepped to the plate and was hit by a pitch, bringing home the game winner.
The Cubs got on the scoreboard in the third inning when Schut's single scored Bierl, who had doubled.
Sedro-Woolley evened its conference record at 3-3 and is 3-5 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 6,
Meridian Trojans 1
BURLINGTON — Tigers pitcher Clayton O'Larey dominated the Trojans in the Northwest Conference game, allowing only a single in a complete-game performance.
With two outs in the seventh, Meridian's Jaeger Fyfe got a piece of a pitch that rolled just out of the reach of O'Larey. The ball dribbled to the shortstop, who didn't have a play on Fyfe at first.
O'Larey struck out 11 and walked two in the game.
"Clay threw very well today," said Burlington-Edison coach John Thurmond. "He was in total command and dominated for seven innings."
O'Larey helped his cause from the plate with a pair of hits. Levi Koopmans, Jakson Granger and Tyler Walker all hit doubles.
The Tigers are 4-2 in conference and 7-3 overall.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/
