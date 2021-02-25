SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Anacortes High School cross country teams finished their head-to-head matchups Wednesday with Sedro-Woolley way out in front.
Seahawks runners grabbed the top six spots in the girls' race and the top five in the boys' race on their way to the team wins.
Jessica Frydenlund finished ahead of all girls' runners in 19 minutes, 45 seconds on the 5,000-meter Northern State Recreation Area course as the Seahawks won 15-49.
Behind her were teammates Caitlin Brar (20:56), Abigail Goodwin (21:03), Casey Lemrick (21:36), Lily Carter (21:51) and Carolyn Chambers (22:02).
Alek Miller finished on top in the boys' race (17:17) as the Seahawks won 15-45. Behind him were Ryan Horr (17:35), Sure Lai (17:46), Blake Martens (17:48) and Parker Mong (17:50).
Oak Harbor at Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON — Owen Corcoran and Taylor Hoyer were the top Bulldogs runners.
Corcoran finished second in the boys' race (17:50) and Hoyer finished second in the girls' race (20:56).
Oak Harbor won both races in team scoring.
Volleyball
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Seahawks came back from a two-set deficit to topple the Bulldogs 19-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-9.
Anacortes' Alyssa Kiser finished with 12 kills while Skyler Whisler had 11. Joey Keltner and Lauren Long each had seven, and Kendyl Flynn finished with five.
Kenna Flynn had 38 assists for the Seahawks.
"We had a balanced attack, spreading the ball to all of our hitters," Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp said.
Mount Vernon's Elisabeth Shutza and Naisa Williams had nine kills each, while Meadow Gustafson had eight. Kamryn Horton had 40 assists, five aces and two blocks.
"Anacortes had a very effective block that changed the momentum of the game," Mount Vernon coach Mishel Keltner said.
Anacortes is 3-1 and Mount Vernon 1-3.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Sehome Mariners 0
BURLINGTON — Gabriella MacKenzie had 24 kills, Jordyn Smith had 13 kills and nine digs, and Amey Rainaud served up 35 assists as the Tigers won 25-18, 25-16, 25-18.
Adria Ray boosted the Tigers with 11 digs.
"Despite some trouble with missed serves, I thought we controlled the pace of this match tonight really well," Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer said.
Burlington-Edison is 3-1.
Sedro-Woolley at Oak Harbor
The match between the Cubs and Wildcats was canceled.
