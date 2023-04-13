SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Skagit Showdown featured four track and field teams Wednesday afternoon.
When the final race was run, the Sedro-Woolley Cubs emerged at the top on both sides of the meet.
In the boys' meet, the Cubs finished with 110 points followed by Burlington-Edison (102.5), La Conner (37) and Mount Vernon Christian (20.5).
The Sedro-Woolley girls also finished with 110 points, followed by Burlington-Edison (98.5), Mount Vernon Christian (50.5) and La Conner (9).
On the boys' side, Sedro-Woolley's Carsten Reynolds won the 100 (11.17 seconds), 200 (23.65) and 400 (54.43).
La Conner's Tommy Murdock won both the 110 hurdles (16.02) and 300 hurdles (42.0).
Todd Montgomery of Burlington-Edison won the 1,600 in 4:43.32 as well as the pole vault (12 feet).
Sedro-Woolley's Fairah Lee won the 200 (27.16) as well as the 400 (1:03.34) for the girls' team.
Jocelyn Serrano won both the 800 (2:34.36) and 1,600 (5:31.82) for the Tigers.
Lynden, Sehome at Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldog girls' team topped Lynden while the boys' squad was second behind the Lions. Team scores were not available.
Tenaya Taylor and Finnly Defrancisco each won a pair of field events for the Bulldogs.
Taylor finished first in the shot put with a distance of 31 feet, 11 3/4 inches as well as the discus (93-1). Defrancisco won the long jump (16-5) and triple jump (32-4).
Dawson Hollmann was the lone individual winner for the Mount Vernon boys as he crossed the finish line first in the 110 hurdles (18.10).
Ferndale, Lakewood at Anacortes
ANACORTES — Brock Beaner and Luke Hanson each won a pair of events for the Seahawk boys.
Beaner crossed the finish line first in the 100 with a time of 11.62 seconds and won the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 1/2 inch. Hanson won the 110 hurdles (17.73) and triple jump (26-2 1/2).
On the girls' side, Anacortes' Camryn Kerr won the 100 (13.48) and 200 (28.16) while Regan Hunt won the 300 hurdles (52.93) and high jump (4-8).
Official team results were unavailable.
BASEBALL
Anacortes Seahawks 6,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 2
LYNDEN — Jacob Hayes threw a complete game to lead Anacortes in the Northwest Conference game.
Hayes struck out eight while securing his third win of the season.
Offensively, the Seahawks were led by Jonathan Evans and Jake Andrew. Each had a pair of hits.
"Jacob threw well, and we were able to consistently put runners on base and put some pressure on Lynden Christian," Anacortes coach Pat Swapp said.
Xavier Pateli's two-run single in the fifth inning staked Anacortes to a 6-0 lead.
Anacortes is 7-1 in conference and 10-3 overall.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 5,
Sehome Mariners 0
BELLINGHAM — Mount Vernon pitcher Brady Collins no-hit the Mariners and fanned 11 batters in the Northwest Conference game and benefited from errorless defense behind him.
Xavier Neyens, Dylan Jacobs and Moi Lucatero each had a double for the Bulldogs. Jacobs had two RBI.
Mount Vernon sits atop the conference standings at 8-0 and is 10-2 overall.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 5,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
BURLINGTON — The Tigers fell to the Golden Eagles in the Northwest Conference game.
Hudson Nielsen and Jakson Granger each went 2-for-4 for Burlington-Edison (4-4 conference, 6-5 overall).
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 11,
Lakewood Cougars 7
LAKEWOOD — The Cubs improved to 2-6 in the Northwest Conference and 4-8 overall.
BOYS' SOCCER
Anacortes Seahawks 1,
Meridian Trojans 1
BELLINGHAM — Aaron McClellan scored on an assist by Owen Foley late in the second half to give the Seahawks (2-4-3) the nonconference draw.
"It was a hard fought match from both sides," Anacortes coach Brian Nelson said. "The narrow grass field was a bit of a struggle for us to adapt to and led to an unfortunate slow start for us.
"However, I was really pleased with the intensity we demonstrated in the last 20 minutes, and I was really proud of our guys for finding a way to tie the match late in the game."
SOFTBALL
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 9,
Squalicum Storm 0
MOUNT VERNON — Alivia Luvera had two home runs, a double and three RBI while Olivia Collins threw a no-hitter and doubled as the Bulldogs cruised to victory.
Keira Cantu was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBI for Mount Vernon, which is 2-3 in the Northwest Conference and 2-6 overall.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Lynden Lions 6,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
BURLINGTON — The Tigers were no match for the Lions in the Northwest Conference counter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.