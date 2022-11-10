SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley volleyball team kept its season alive Wednesday night with a 27-25, 25-17, 25-19 sweep of Sehome in the Northwest 2A District Tournament loser-out match.
"After our loss to Squalicum (on Monday), we were able to reassess and make some changes," said Sedro-Woolley coach Shawna Tesarik. "I am very pleased with how the girls executed our game plan."
Emery DeJong led the Cubs with 14 kills, Sami Stark had nine kills and four blocks, Abby Gardner had six kills and Addie Lynn tallied 23 assists, six kills and two blocks.
"Braelyn Johnson was super scrappy and played excellent defense and served tough for us," Tesarik said.
The Cubs (11-7) play Archbishop Murphy (14-4) at noon Saturday at Squalicum High School in another loser-out match.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 2
BURLINGTON — The Tigers not only played their way into the Northwest 2A District Tournament championship match with the 25-17, 25-9, 21-25, 21-25, 15-5 victory, the team also punched its ticket into the state tournament.
"It was an epic battle of a match against a very good team," said Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer.
Lexie Mason had 18 kills and 16 digs for the Tigers. Mia Whitlock had 12 kills and 27 digs, Brooke Tyler had 25 digs, and Adria Ray collected 19 digs, 36 assists and six aces.
The Tigers (18-2), No. 2 in WIAA RPI rankings, will play the tournament's top seed and No. 3 in RPI, Lynden (17-2), in the title match at 2 p.m. Saturday at Squalicum High School.
"We are beyond excited to be heading to state and to get the opportunity to play Lynden in the district championship," Brewer said.
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Bellingham Bayhawks 1
ANACORTES — The Seahawks advanced to play another day at the Northwest 2A Tournament with the 25-18, 22-25, 25-10, 25-10 victory.
"Bellingham came out ready to play," Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp said. "The first two sets we went back and forth trading points. We finally got into a rhythm in the third and fourth sets and really played well as a team."
Seahawk standouts included Kendyl Flynn (season-high 21 kills, 12 assists, six aces, 16 digs), Pearl McFadyen (26 assists, five aces), Tatum Swapp (eight kills, 11 digs) and Regan Hunt (nine kills, zero hitting errors).
Anacortes (7-13) will travel to play at Squalicum (10-8) at 10 a.m. Saturday in a loser-out match.
