ANACORTES — The undefeated Sedro-Woolley boys' wrestling team remained that way Wednesday night after edging Anacortes and throttling Squalicum.
The Cubs emerged with a 36-34 victory over the Seahawks and defeated the Storm 63-18.
"The match was awesome," said Sedro-Woolley coach Brady Mast. "I saw wrestlers on our team really turn into grinders and believe in themselves ... I couldn't be more proud."
Sedro-Woolley’s win over Anacortes came down to the final match. The Cubs trailed 34-30 and needed a pin from heavyweight Julian Padilla-Rodriguez.
Padilla-Rodriguez took down his opponent twice but failed to tally any points as both attempts ended up out of bounds.
The third time proved to be the charm as he not only got the takedown, but rolled his foe for the first-round pin.
Sedro-Woolley’s Chase Weber (132), Kellen Soares (138) and Conner Mellich (152) all won by pin. Two Cubs recorded wins by decision: Koe Greenough, 13-8 at 113, and Augie Gonzales, 9-3 at 120.
Sedro-Woolley is 5-0.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 53
Oak Harbor Wildcats 30
BURLINGTON — The Tigers came out on top over the Wildcats.
Junior Sandoval (113 pounds), Gus Menne (160), Oliver Nickelson (182) and Ali Yeats (220) all won by pin. Jio Aguilar (132), Donovan Hendrickson (138) and Cooper Hendrickson (145) won by decision.
"Sandoval looked great," said Burlington-Edison coach Kip Jones. "It is great to have both Hendrickson boys back in our lineup.
"Menne continues to dominate on the mat. He has put a lot of time and effort into improving and is having noticeable results."
Girls' Basketball
Lynden Christian Lyncs 75,
Anacortes Seahawks 33
LYNDEN — The Lyncs led 18-3 at the end of the first quarter and 35-12 at halftime en route to the Northwest Conference win.
Camryn Kerr finished with 12 points for the Seahawks, who are 2-6 in conference and 3-8 overall.
Sehome Mariners 74,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 37
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs dropped to 1-7 in the Northwest Conference and 3-10 overall.
“We didn't shoot the ball well as a team,” Sedro-Woolley coach Danny Crosby said. “I'm guessing we shot about 19% and they must have shot 70%. It didn't really matter what we did defensively they were clicking on all cylinders.”
Boys' Basketball
Lynden Lions 82,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 40
LYNDEN — The Lions proved to be too much for the Bulldogs as Mount Vernon dropped its first Northwest Conference game and had its eight-game win streak snapped.
"We ran into a very ready Lynden team who had five different players score in double figures," said Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine. "We got down early and were never able to get any kind of rhythm on either the offensive or defensive side of the ball."
Quinn Swanson scored 17 points and was the only player to reach double figures for Mount Vernon (8-1 conference, 9-2 overall).
