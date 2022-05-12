...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For
the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM PDT this morning. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gradually ease throughout the
morning, but gale force gusts are still possible as the front
approaches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Day one of the Northwest 2A sub-district high school track and field meets was held Wednesday afternoon at two sites.
Because Archbishop Murphy and Cedarcrest are the only 2A schools in the south part of the district, they were joined by Anacortes, Burlington-Edison and Lakewood at the meet at Cedarcrest Stadium in Duvall.
Sedro-Woolley and the remaining 2A schools competed in the North meet at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.
The top six finishers in each event and the next four best marks between the North and South advance to next week's district meet.
In the South meet, Burlington-Edison's Calvin Absten won the 100 meters with a time of 10.98 seconds. Fellow Tigers Talmage Palmer (pole vault, 12-feet-6) and Bennett Howe (triple jump, 39-7 1/2) were also victorious.
Parker Mong of Anacortes crossed the finish line first in the 1,600 with a time of 4:29.05.
On the girls’ side for Burlington-Edison, Sydney Reisner was the winner in the 400 (1:00.52), Morgan White won the 300 hurdles (51.67), Annika Mason captured the discus (95-9) and Amey Rainaud-Hinds claimed the long jump (15-11 1/2).
The Tigers’ 800 relay team of Emma Smith, Hannah Sayer, Vivian Verrue and Reisner won in 1:49.31.
Anacortes’ Camryn Kerr finished first in the 100 (13.27) and Jessica Frydenlund outran the field in the 1,600 (5:05.43).
In the North meet, Sedro-Woolley's Chance Supler and Heather Vanderbeek both won events. Supler finished first in the boys’ javelin (153-3) and Vanderbeek won the girls’ high jump (5-2).
Day two of the meets is scheduled for Friday.
Girls' Golf
Northwest Conference
BURLINGTON — Lakewood, one of only four teams to field full squads, won the event at Avalon Golf Links.
Lakewood finished with a 538, followed by Burlington-Edison (548), Sedro-Woolley (568) and Sehome (606).
Golfers played the front nine and those scores were duplicated for the back nine for an 18-hole score.
Sehome's Hannah Hochsprung was the medalist with a 39-39-78.
Sedro-Woolley's Cora Pierce led the local finishers with her round of 43-43-86 to place third, just edging Burlington-Edison's Chloe Brink's score of 44-44-88.
Kiera Hines led Anacortes with her round of 61-61-122.
