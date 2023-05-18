SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Burlington-Edison High School softball team won its opening game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament on Wednesday, but dropped its second.
The No. 2-seeded Tigers defeated No. 7 seed Archbishop Murphy 13-2, then fell to No. 3 seed Lynden 16-6.
Against Archbishop Murphy, Burlington-Edison's Courtney Locke was 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored; Lexi Saldivar 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored; and Sami Hundahl 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored.
Tigers pitcher Katelyn Billings allowed two hits in the five-inning game.
Against Lynden, the Lions broke open an 8-6 game with an eight-run fifth inning.
Burlington-Edison's Stella Kowalski was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Locke and Saldivar each drove in two runs.
Burlington-Edison (16-6) will play No. 4 seed Cedarcrest at 4 p.m. Friday in a loser-out game.
The Tigers need to win twice Friday to earn a state tournament berth.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 11,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 7,
Lakewood Cougars 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs opened the Northwest 2A District Tournament with a pair of wins to clinch a state tournament berth.
Sedro-Woolley (19-3) will play Lynden for the district title at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Sedro-Woolley.
Against the Seahawks, Cubs pitcher Grace Swenson surrendered one run on three hits, struck out four and walked one in the five-inning game.
Sedro-Woolley's Braelyn Johnson was game 1-for-1 with a double, was twice hit by pitches, walked once and scored twice; Sami Stark had a home run and three RBI; and Lola Wylie was 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI.
Against Lakewood, Kasandra Gonzalez threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
Stark continued her hot hitting as she went 3-for-4 with a home run, RBI and two runs scored.
Cedarcrest Red Wolves 16,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Seahawks saw their season come to an end in a loser-out game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Anacortes finishes 5-16.
Track and Field
District 2A Championships
LAKEWOOD — It was a solid first day for Skagit County athletes on the first day of the two-day meet.
Anacortes' Jessica Frydenlund won the girls' 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 7.55 seconds, while teammate Hanna Ferrario won the girls' javelin with a throw of 103 feet, 6 inches.
Burlington-Edison's Annika Mason won the girls' shot put (33-6) and Sedro-Woolley's Chance Supler won the boys' javelin (164-6).
The meet concludes Friday.
District 3A Championships
SHORELINE — Mount Vernon had a handful of third-place finishes on the meet's first day.
Parker Holmgren was third in the girls' 100 (12.62), Taylor Hoyer third in the girls' 1,600 (5:08.18) and Nicholas Hoyer third in the boys' 1,600 (4:18.89).
The meet concludes Friday.
Girls' Golf
Northwest 3A District Tournament
SNOHOMISH — Mount Vernon's Sarah Pate punched her ticket to the Class 3A State Tournament after finishing third in the two-day tournament.
Pate had a second-round 97 to finish at 194.
State tournament play begins Tuesday at The Golf Club at Hawks Prairie in Lacey.
