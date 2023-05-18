Softball
Burlington-Edison second baseman Abigail Herrgesell records an out Wednesday before throwing to first base to complete a double play.

 Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Burlington-Edison High School softball team won its opening game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament on Wednesday, but dropped its second. 

The No. 2-seeded Tigers defeated No. 7 seed Archbishop Murphy 13-2, then fell to No. 3 seed Lynden 16-6.


