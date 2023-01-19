PORT ANGELES — An eight-minute stretch without a field goal in the second half cost the Skagit Valley College men's basketball team in a 78-67 loss to Peninsula in Northwest Athletic Conference action on Wednesday night.
“We were right there going toe to toe with them and then we went 8 minutes without a field goal," Cardinals coach Carl Howell said. "We are just out of sync offensively right now with all the injuries we’ve had, but we will get it figured out.”
The decision dropped the seventh-ranked Cardinals to 1-2 in the North Division, 13-5 overall. Second-ranked Peninsula is 3-0, 16-1.
Skagit Valley, which trailed 40-37 at halftime, shot 20% (8-of-41) from the field in the second half and 32% (24-of-75) for the game.
Hodges Flemming led the Cardinals with 23 points and seven rebounds. Jacob Bilodeau and Josiah Miller added 10 points each.
Skagit Valley played without injured point guard Damani Green, but welcomed back 6-foot-8 Aris Kalala, who played spot minutes after missing the past month.
Women's Basketball
Peninsula Pirates 57,
Skagit Valley Cardinals 49
PORT ANGELES — Skagit Valley dropped its first NWAC North game of the season, falling to 2-1, 9-8. Peninsula is 1-2, 9-4.
"Entertaining loss," Cardinals coach Deb Castle said. "Game was up and down for the Cards."
Skagit Valley dug itself an 18-9 hole in the first quarter and could not escape it. Too many unforced turnovers, Castle said; the Cardinals had 28 for the game.
"Defense did its job in holding the Pirates to 57 points," she said. "Have to find a way to score more points."
Sarah Cook and Liv Tjoelker each scored 16 points for Skagit Valley. Tjoelker grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, though the Cardinals were outrebounded 41-28.
"One of the few games we got outrebounded this year," Castle said. "Ituau Tuisaula had 21 boards (for Peninsula) and we had no answer for her. Have to find a way for the next game against them.
"Overall, everyone was disappointed with how they played and know we can play better."
