SVC Cardinals

PORT ANGELES — An eight-minute stretch without a field goal in the second half cost the Skagit Valley College men's basketball team in a 78-67 loss to Peninsula in Northwest Athletic Conference action on Wednesday night.

“We were right there going toe to toe with them and then we went 8 minutes without a field goal," Cardinals coach Carl Howell said. "We are just out of sync offensively right now with all the injuries we’ve had, but we will get it figured out.”


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.