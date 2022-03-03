EDMONDS — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team won a Northwest Athletic Conference nail-biter Wednesday night against Edmonds.
DeMarcus Hall-Scriven scored with three seconds remaining to give the fourth-ranked Cardinals a 75-74 victory.
The win was big on a number of fronts for Skagit Valley as the squad improved to 9-3 in the North Region and 20-5 overall.
It also gave the Cardinals a spot in the NWAC Tournament and moved them into a first-place tie in the North standings.
"I'm so proud of our guys down the stretch," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said. "We were down 19 early in the second half and we just stayed focused. We had a couple key stops and some timely scores before DeMarcus hit the game winner."
Skagit Valley's Josiah Miller scored a career-high 24 points and had 14 rebounds. Hodges Flemming finished with 17 points, while Etan Collins had 11.
Besides hitting the game winner, Hall-Scriven also had 11 rebounds.
Skagit Valley Cardinals 68,
Edmonds Tritons 53
EDMONDS — Cardinals coach Deb Castle described her squad's Northwest Athletic Conference North Region victory as a "good road win.”
Skagit Valley outscored Edmonds 22-9 in the final quarter to secure the win.
"These girls love their fourth quarter," Castle said. "Everyone played a role in this win. We tried a few (different) defenses before we settled into a 2-3 zone and held them to the nine points."
A newly installed offense worked to perfection for the Cardinals (4-7, 11-12) as they took full advantage of a switch to man-to-man defense late in the game by Edmonds (3-8, 5-15).
The Cardinals also owned the glass, outrebounding the Tritons 47-26.
"Being in shape helped us push the ball in the fourth when other teams are tired," Castle said. "... We shot 21 free throws and that is a good night."
Skagit Valley's Madison Plautz finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds, while Carly Watson scored 13 points and Isabel Buchert 11.
