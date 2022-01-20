Skagit Valley College Men's Basketball hosts Peninsula-1.jpg
Skagit Valley's Hodges Flemming takes a shot against Peninsula on Wednesday in Mount Vernon. Skagit Valley lost, 65-58.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — The No. 1-ranked Skagit Valley College men's basketball team fell to Peninsula at home Wednesday night in its Northwest Athletic Conference opener.

The Pirates won the North Region game, 65-58.

"We really struggled offensively," said Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell, "we probably missed 8-10 layups inside and went 14-23 (from the free throw line). Many of those were front end of one-and-one's."

DeMarcus Hall-Scriven led Skagit Valley with 20 points. Etan Collins finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Howell was pleased with his squad's defensive efforts for the most part.

"We did do a great job holding their leading scorers Jaylen Reed to 14 points under his average and Isaiah Sampson, who averages 14 points, to two points," the coach said. "We did, however, let three players who average six points or less combine for 46 points."

The Cardinals are 11-3 overall. Peninsula is 9-4.

Women's Basketball

Peninsula Pirates 68,

Skagit Valley Cardinals 41

MOUNT VERNON — The Cardinals opened Northwest Athletic Conference play with a North Region loss to the Pirates.

The game was the Cardinals’ first one in about a month and coach Deb Castle said they showed some rust against a very good Pirates squad.

"They proved why they are in the top four (in the conference) with their quickness, and trapping defense," Castle said. "We had 26 turnovers and they scored 33 points off of those turnovers."

Madison Plautz led the Cardinals (7-6) in scoring with nine points and 11 rebounds. Burlington-Edison grad Carly Watson chipped in eight points in her college debut.

"I'm proud of the girls for battling in the second and fourth where we played right with them," Castle said. "Our bench came into the game and scored 17 points."

Kailey Gonzalez and Watson made their presence felt off the bench.

"Watson had quality minutes and shot 4-for-6 from the field and had seven rebounds," the coach said. "Our focus is to get her in shape and ready to go in the next few weeks. She will make a difference for us in the post play area."

Peninsula is 10-2.

— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/

