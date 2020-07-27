SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley branch of Wells Fargo bank will close its doors permanently Oct. 21.
While there were multiple factors leading to the decision to close the branch, Wells Fargo Northwest Washington District Manager Colm Boer said the largest was that customers are turning more and more to digital banking.
“ATMs, online, mobile banking have all been increasing,” he said. “We still feel like we have great brick and mortar establishments in both Mount Vernon and Anacortes, and those will continue to offer banking opportunities.
“We value personal interaction, and for our clients who have special or complex banking needs, we still want to be able to meet those.”
Wells Fargo has been closing branches throughout the country. While the Sedro-Woolley branch has been on a list of those slated for closing, the COVID-19 pandemic may have sped up the process.
“It (COVID-19) is a constantly evolving situation and we continue to adapt,” Boer said. “Like I said, our customers have certainly excelled at using our digital services. And we will continue to offer great mobile and online services.”
The Sedro-Woolley bank employs 17 people.
“We at Wells Fargo value all our employees and our people have a competitive advantage,” Boer said. “We are very good with team members and we will do all we can to find different ways to help them out.”
The Sedro Woolley branch, formerly a Pacific Northwest Bank location, was acquired by Wells Fargo in 2003.
Wells Fargo has 135 branches in Washington that employ 2,700, including 36 in Skagit County. It has 244 ATMs in Washington.
In addition to ATMs at the Anacortes and Mount Vernon branches, Wells Fargo has an ATM in Burlington and plans to keep an ATM in Sedro-Woolley.
“Banking plays an important role in communities such as Sedro-Woolley, and we will continue to include all digital channels to serve them,” Boer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.