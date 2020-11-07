Skagit County Commissioner Ron Wesen surged ahead of challenger Mark Lundsten after the latest ballot count was released Saturday evening.
Wesen, a Republican, has taken a 2,260-vote lead over Lundsten, a Democrat, in the District 1 county commissioner race.
Wesen has 27,911 votes (52% of the vote) and Lundsten has 25,705 (48% of the vote).
In the District 2 county commissioner race, Peter Browning widened his lead over Mary Hudson. Browning has received 29,458 votes (57% of the vote) and Hudson 21,697 votes (42%).
In the 10th Legislative District, which has seen close races between Democrats and Republicans, state Sen. Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor, leads Democrat Helen Price Johnson by 1,210 votes.
In the district’s state House Position 2 race, Republican Greg Gilday has gone ahead of Democrat Angie Homola by 414 votes.
In the district’s House Position 1 race, incumbent Dave Paul, D -Oak Harbor, is leading Republican Bill Bruch by 1,161 votes.
The 10th Legislative District includes Island County, southwest Skagit County and northwest Snohomish County. Nearly all ballots have been counted in Island County.
In a race for a judge position in Skagit County Superior Court, Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski leads Tom Seguine by 991 votes.
The Skagit County Elections Department has counted 57,600 ballots since Election Day. The department estimates it has 15,700 left to count.
Skagit County will release its next ballot at 5 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.