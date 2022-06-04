...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until noon PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Wesley Bell Ringers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Central United Methodist Church, 1013 Polte Road, Sedro-Woolley, as part of their 56th annual Summer Concert Tour.
The group, founded as a music ministry in 1963 of Christ United Methodist Church in Salt Lake City, features 20 teenage ringers playing more than 150 handbells and handchimes. The director is Katie Lay.
The concert will feature Bach’s transcription of Vivaldi’s Allegro from Concerto in A Minor, “Pure Imagination” from the movie “Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” and selections from noted handbell composers and arrangers.
The group has performed in every state and all but one of the Canadian provinces, at the U.S. Capitol, Mount Rushmore and Disneyland and has been the featured group at numerous handbell festivals. It has performed at the National Music Educators convention and with the The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square (formerly known as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir).
– Submit Religion in the Area information for special events in the life of your church to Religion desk, Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98273. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.
